Move to rename central Mthatha streets after prominent residents

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PENDING: York Road in Mthatha could be changed to Dr Laura Mpahlwa Street following name change applications by the public to the Local Geographical Name Changes Committee.

Some of central Mthatha’s busiest streets could soon sport new names.

On Monday, the King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality issued a notice inviting the Mthatha community to a public hearing in April on applications to the Local Geographical Names Committee to change the name of York Road to Dr Laura Mphahlwa Street, Owen Street to Lizo Ndzobole Street and Sprigg Street to Ngubethole Bam Street.

York Road is one of the town’s most buzzing streets with banks, clothing stores, pharmacies, food retail stores, the Eastern Cape Development Corporation building and the Anglican cathedral as well as the University of South Africa building.

Owen Street is home to the Nelson Mandela Museum and the town’s library, among other landmarks.

Sprigg Street is home to several hardware stores and other shops.

The late Mphahlwa, affectionately known as Aunt Laura, was the mother of former trade and industry minister Mandisi Mphahlwa and a renowned community development champion and activist, philanthropist and business pioneer who was honoured by President Cyril Ramaphosa with an Order of Luthuli in Silver.

She died in 2019, having also been a nurse and later a municipal councillor.

Ndzobole was a veteran youth activist and ANC Youth League member, while Bam was a University of Fort Hare graduate, former schoolteacher, business pioneer and founder of the first black-owned bus service in the area.

He was the father of former MP Vatiswa Bam-Mugwanya.

Bam Mugwanya said her father had also played a crucial role in establishing a school in Dutywa named after him, co-founded the first black-owned insurance policy scheme, had mentored many of his employees who later went into business, and paid for the education of many others.

“Many freedom fighters were able to skip the country and go into exile after being driven in his cars.

“My father helped a lot of people and at a time when black people could not even get loans to buy buses, he managed to start the Bam Brothers Bus Service which became the biggest in the former Transkei region.

“He co-founded the Prosperity Insurance Fund which was the first insurance for black people.

“We are happy that his efforts are being recognised through this proposal to have one of the streets in Mthatha named after him.

“He was a champion of development in the town.”

Her father was born in Ntlekiseni village in Zimbane in Mthatha and was recognised as its first university graduate.

At university, one of his closest friends was ANC struggle icon Govan Mbeki, the father of former president Thabo Mbeki.

Questions were sent to KSD municipal spokesperson Sonwabo Mampoza on the proposed name changes on Tuesday morning, but he had not responded by the time of publication.

But former municipal councillor-turned-community activist Pasika Nontshiza described the name-change proposals as nothing more than a “misplaced electioneering gimmick”.

This was because it did not take into consideration the historical contributions of individuals who were being honoured by having things named after them.

He said there were also no clear guidelines on how to submit names or whose names could be proposed.

All the municipality was doing was taking the first name it received and running with it, he charged.

“When it comes to the question of Dr Dan Pasiya for instance, a philanthropist through his immense contribution in sport, it would have been fitting to honour him by naming the Mthatha Stadium after him.

“I have nothing against Gerald Hawkes whom the stadium was eventually named after, but there is also a street named after him.

“You cannot have two features carrying the same person’s name, it is not permitted according to the [rules] of changing geographical names.”

In 2025, Madeira Street was renamed after Pasiya, a former professional soccer club owner and revered businessman as well as the owner of Dan’s Country Lodge on the N2 20km outside Mthatha.

Sutherland Street became the General Sabelo Victor Gqwetha Street.

At the time, KSD mayor Nyaniso Nelani said it was important to honour those who had made a visible change not only in the Eastern Cape province but further afield.

On Tuesday, long-serving KSD councillor Raymond Knock said they had nothing against renaming places after heroes and heroines who had made a huge historical contribution to Mthatha and SA.

But his party, the UDM, felt the money for the name changes could be better used fixing potholes, uneven pavements and even painting road markings and repairing street lights.

“There is so much that needs to be done, but we are diverting the budget for other things.”

Former Mthatha Ratepayers and Residents’ Association councillor in KSD, Monwabisi Malotana, blasted current municipal leaders for always focusing on changing street names when trying to honour people.

“Where are new developments being undertaken by KSD that can be named after them? Where are the stadiums?

“These are very respectable people and to honour them by just hanging their names on a street is belittling their contribution.”

Veteran Mthatha businessman Vuyisile Ntlabati, however, said he did not have a problem with name changes as long as it was done properly and for the right reasons.

He praised Bam, Mphahlwa and Ndzobole for the growth of his beloved town.

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