OFF TRACK | The influence of American evangelists and the origins of black consciousness in the metro

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As the promises of British liberalism started to fade with the establishment of the Union in 1910, the brutal Land Act in 1913 and new urban laws controlling Africans in the early 1920s, many in the Eastern Cape and the city’s locations looked more to America than Britain for hope.

They cast eyes across the Atlantic to the black American experience and the journey “up from slavery”.

Most in the city know about Steve Biko and the civil rights movement, but what about the roots of the transatlantic connections and black consciousness in the city.

How were they forged? And what dreams of freedom did they create?

Up from Slavery – Brooker T Washington and DDT Jabavu

In KuGompo City (then East London) and Qonce (then King William’s Town), the image of black Americans as role models and potential political saviours grew when DDT Jabavu, son of Imvo editor John T Jabavu, came back from his travels to the US.

He had studied in England but had been politicised in America by the civil rights leader, Booker T Washington, at his famous Tuskegee Institute for black social and economic development.

Washington had written a famous book Up from Slavery where he narrated his own struggle for freedom and the need for black Americans to find a way by building themselves up through innovation, the dignity of hard work and a commitment to moral life.

When Jabavu returned to SA in 1914 he immediately started working with the African American baptist, the Reverend James East, to create a mini version of Washington’s Tuskegee institute in Middledrift.

The institute focused on delivering quality education and offering vocational training in fields like blacksmithing, carpentry, domestic and farming science.

By 1920, the school had more than 100 students and was a feeder school to Lovedale in Alice.

Jabavu and East also created the Native Farmers Association in the Eastern Cape based on the ideals of the Washington’s creed of “up from slavery”.

The main idea was to spread learning and self-improvement for black farmers across the former Ciskei and help them escape from white paternalism and trusteeship.

In East London the American influence spread through separatist churches and the arrival of African American evangelists.

They travelled around with local pastors preaching about black Christianity and the need for Africans to break away from white mainstream churches to achieve freedom and salvation.

They also emphasised the importance of racial solidarity and global co-operation in the struggle for freedom.

The black American way – Clements Kadalie and Marcus Garvey

In the city, it was the mercurial Jamaican American, Marcus Garvey, and his Harlem-based business, the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA), that captured the imagination in the 1920s.

Garvey advocated a “United States of Africa”, where Africans came together across the Atlantic and created an unstoppable force.

He also emphasised that there could be no freedom with self-reliance.

These ideas arrived in SA through port cities and came to East London with the arrival of the Malawian, Clements Kadalie, and his lieutenants from the Independent Industrial and Commercial Workers Union in 1920s.

The IICU organised dock workers, but also held meetings with up to 8,000 people in attendance on Sundays, advocating the ideas of Garvey and mobilising Africans for freedom.

Like Garvey, Kadalie considered himself an entrepreneur and was an inspirational leader. He, at times, likened himself to Moses leading his people out of bondage in Egypt.

He drove a fancy car, paid for by the union, and wore smart suits and stylish shoes.

He epitomised a black modern urban style imported from America, and exuded confidence and power.

Locals complained that the union always demanded fees after its meetings.

In the labour union, itself, there was much controversy around how Kadalie used union fees to sponsor his flashy lifestyle and large American car.

His style attracted others with American links and flashy lifestyles. Those who could imitate American accents and cultural style were admired and idealised.

By the 1930s township dress styles and musical interests had also shifted decisively across the Atlantic as “negro records”, jazz and boxing gripped the local imagination.

People cheered the medals of Jesse Owens from Alabama at the Berlin Olympics in 1936 and how boxer Joe Louis smashed his way through to become world champion in 1939.

Copying these feats led to dozens of new sports clubs in the township, none of which had Xhosa names.

In the rural areas there was also another self-styled American evangelist, the Zulu-American preacher, Wellington Buthelezi, who moved through the rural areas with the message that black Americans were coming to SA to help Africans overthrow white rule.

They would replace whites at all levels and then usher in a transition to genuine African rule.

His followers declared: “The Americans are coming!”

Africanist Concern and ANCYL in East London

By 1929, the East London-based Xhosa historian, Africanist and poet, SEK Mqhayi, was worried about all the talk of liberation through black American ideas and personnel.

He wrote in Imvo Zabantsundu that Africans should “not rely on gentlemen from overseas” to bring deliverance.

He urged the Xhosa people to liberate themselves, saying: “Our nation is alive and, on top of that, perfectly healthy. We must work amongst our people in our own nation. That is our salvation. And that is where our nation lies.”

In 1932 Eastern Cape anthropologist Monica Hunter and “daughter of Lovedale” came to conduct socio-cultural research in East Bank location after spending time in Pondoland.

She was first surprised on arrival at how the influence of ANC stalwart Dr Walter Rubusana (1858-1936) had waned and how much Clements Kadalie and his labour union bosses were the gatekeepers in the location.

She was also shocked and horrified at the extent of the influence of black American urban culture on the streets and how she heard “ragtime hummed”, more often than an old Xhosa tune.

So, while American popular culture hit the streets, migrants drank their homebrewed beer in the yards, and the Lovedale educated elite had tea parties in private homes.

Hunter was, nevertheless, shocked at how quickly the Xhosa were losing their culture in the cities.

In the 1940s, with the rise of the ANC Youth League, there was great concern about the capacity of white domination to eliminate African culture and identity.

ANCYL leader AP Mda spoke of the impending genocide being fomented by the apartheid ideologues, which aimed to exterminate African people.

He warned against relying on outside forces in the west for freedom and urged local leaders to look to Africa for strength.

Mda and his colleagues in the ANCYL, including Robert Sobukwe, called for a radical agenda that would truly embrace the slogan, “Mayibuya iAfrika” (bring back Africa).

Both turned down membership to the SA Communist Party at a time when many others in the ANC joined.

They laid the foundation for the rise of the Pan Africanist Congress in the 1950s.

Mayibuya iAfrica and the evangelist Nicolas Bengu

Political tensions in East Bank location exploded into chaos in 1952 as a racially charged culture of defiance spread across the locations.

The political undercarriage of black consciousness connected with chants of “Mayibuya IAfrika!”, which brought forth the spirit and imagination of the epic frontier wars.

On Bloody Sunday in November 1952 the police opened fire on a crowd which created pandemonium at Bantu Square and resulted in the horrific murder of Sister Mary Aidan, the Dominican nun, and other whites caught in the crossfire with police and the army.

One of the non-combatants in this struggle was Zulu evangelist and healer Nicolas Bhengu, of the Assemblies of God church in East London.

Bhengu’s church was opposed to the cultural hold which tradition had over many Africans and advocated a new set of Christian values and morality, based on monogamy and self-discipline.

Bhengu built on the power of Garveyism as well as his apparent ability to heal through his ministry.

When Bhengu returned from a trip to America and Canada in 1952, he was collected from the dock in a Cadillac and thousands of followers gathered to see him.

Two weeks later his crusade baptised more than 1,400 new members in the river at Second Creek as whites looked on from neighbouring hilltops.

Bhengu promoted a separate-but-equal ideology championed by his predecessors but had little to say about mass political action as a way of ending white domination.

He urged that Africans stay in their own lane and pursue their freedom through God in their own way.

He had no interest in following white liberals or communists, nor did he have much time for African chiefs and tradition. He advocated a new way to freedom and prosperity by “rising up” through God and black power.

The city that chose Biko and black consciousness

When you go to the Steve Biko Musuem in Ginsberg, which is a truly amazing museum, you will see some of this transatlantic history outlined in broader bush strokes — how the black American experience impacted South Africa and the history of black consciousness.

What is not so clear in the exhibits is the deep-rooted connections with the history of the metro.

This shows why the emergence of a figure like Steve Bantu Biko and the Black Consciousness Movement in Ginsberg and East London was not an accident, or simply the result of the agency of one incredible individual.

It had a context, a set of dreams of freedom that had been cultivated through a transatlantic lens for quite some time.

After apartheid it would have been easy for the metro to adopt Nelson Mandela or Walter Sisulu as its icon under the ANC. Even stalwarts, like Walter Rubusana, must have been considered.

And yet the city favoured Steve Biko and black consciousness over African nationalism.

The choice represents a call for black unity and the need to fashion a future for the city and province that was not reliant on white culture, power and capital.

It called for unity, entrepreneurship and economic self-reliance as a foundation for genuine pride and freedom.

Shanty town men in KuGompo sported the latest Harlem gangster-style outfits in the 1950s. Picture: SUPPLIED (SUPPLIED)

Nicolas Bhengu (SUPPLIED)

Style Americana took hold such as this 1950s studio picture taken at the East Bank shanty town. (SUPPLIED)

An America car in East London shanty town in the 1950s. Picture: SUPPLIED (SUPPLIED)

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