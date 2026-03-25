Protest over damaged road linked to vandalism of water main in EmaXesibeni

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A low-lying bridge connecting more than seven villages and hundreds of rural residents from Umzimvubu municipality's ward 6 to the urban centre of Emaxesibeni

Concerned Alfred Nzo district municipal bosses have appealed to residents to work with authorities to stop vandalism of water infrastructure after a water treatment plant in EmaXesibeni was targeted on Friday.

The unknown vandals are believed to be from Nkanji and Qhanqu villages.

Alfred Nzo municipal spokesperson Luncedo Walaza said the plant was in Nkani within the Umzimvubu Local Municipality, about 15km from the N2 route from EmaXesibeni town towards Kokstad.

“Investigations have confirmed the intentional sabotage of the gravity bulk water main which feeds the eMaXesibeni water treatment works.

“The damage was specifically orchestrated to disrupt the water supply chain.

“While the final audit is being processed, this incident serves as a significant setback to the district municipality’s service delivery mandate.

“The Alfred Nzo District Municipality currently has a budget of R117m for the repair and maintenance of water schemes across the district.

“Acts of vandalism such as this divert critical and limited resources away from new developmentl projects.”

He said it had been established the vandalism to the facility was linked to grievances from the Nkanji and Qhanqu communities regarding the condition of the road connecting Nkanji, Qhanqu and KwaBhaca, which was severely damaged during recent floods.

While the municipality acknowledged the infrastructural challenges, the destruction of essential water services remained an unlawful method of protest, he warned.

On Tuesday, Umzimvubu mayor Zukiswa Ndevu led an urgent stakeholder meeting, joined by the district municipality’s infrastructure development and municipal services portfolio head, Kabelo Sephuhle.

“We are pleased to announce the grievances have been formally resolved following this engagement,” Walaza said.

“Based on the mayor’s commitment, a 14-day turnaround plan is now in effect to address the underlying issues and restore service functionality.”

He confirmed the incident was not the first as the district council continued to grapple with a high rate of theft and infrastructure damage, including theft of water engines, pipes and diesel.

This was compounded by rampant illegal connections to water supply networks in the Bomvini/Nyokweni water scheme.

In Ntabankulu, damage amounting to more than R6.7m has been reported after it was vandalised shortly after its completion in 2024.

Water infrastructure damage had also been reported to the Mzongwana project in Matatiele.

Walaza said in 2025 a reservoir was destroyed by communities at First Gate village in the rural Umzimvubu municipality.

“The Alfred Nzo District Municipality will not tolerate the destruction of state property.

“Criminal cases are being opened against the alleged perpetrators.

“We are working closely with the police to ensure those responsible are held accountable.

“We appeal to members of the community to protect their shared infrastructure and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.”

In a statement on Friday, the district municipality described the vandalism of the EmaXesibeni water treatment works plant as a direct assault on the rights of citizens.

“Destroying water assets to protest against road issues is a criminal offence that does not solve the underlying concerns; instead, it unfairly punishes the elderly, schools and hospitals by depriving them of a basic necessity,” Walaza said at the time.

“While water will be available during the day, a significant pressure drop is expected in the afternoons.

“This will result in low water pressure for high-lying areas including Extension 3, Santombe, Lubalasi and Betshwana.”

Daily Dispatch