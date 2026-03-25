Security van drives over pedestrian, husband wants accountability

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A Johannesburg pedestrian fell under the chassis of a private security vehicle after the driver, who was reversing, failed to see her walking in the road.

Footage of the accident, which took place on March 16 in Glensan, a residential area in Glenhazel, has gone viral on social media.

CAP Security has dismissed the driver.

Pamela Kantor is recuperating at home with suspected ligament and tendon damage. Her husband Peter said the whole family is still struggling with the possibility that she could have died.

“We never wanted someone to lose their job. But we also refuse to pretend this is something small. My wife is in pain, facing six to 10 weeks of recovery, and we are left dealing with trauma that doesn’t simply disappear.

“This was avoidable. A vehicle is not just transport — it is a deadly machine in the wrong moment. And every person behind the wheel carries the responsibility to be aware, to be careful, and to protect the lives around them.”

The CAP team said its senior executives reached out to the family on the day of the incident and have held several conversations since.

“As soon as we became aware of this incident, we immediately instituted an internal investigation.

“There is no evidence that the incident was intentional — it resulted purely from human error — but due to the severity, the staff member responsible for the incident has been dismissed.”

Kantor, who also shared the video footage, said: “My wife was under a vehicle that drove over her. She could have died. Words feel inadequate for the level of trauma we are navigating.

“Behind closed doors, the aftermath is constant. Pamela wakes up every couple of hours — crying, confused, and reliving the moment she was under that vehicle,“ he shared in a public Facebook post. ”I sit there feeling completely helpless as the person I love tries to piece herself back together.”

Kantor accused CAP of not adequately addressing the issue.

“This wasn’t a simple ‘accident’. The footage shows a level of negligence that is impossible to ignore,” Kantor said.

“The security company has retreated behind their insurance and ‘process’. We’ve been offered get-well gifts and told to claim from the Road Accident Fund. There has been no personal outreach, no genuine remorse, and no acknowledgement that their driver almost took a life.

“This is not about a payout. It is about accountability. It is about a company standing up and admitting that their operational failure almost resulted in a fatality.”

CAP Security said it is reviewing its procedures.

“This is not who we are and this incident falls far short of the standards we uphold. We are conducting a thorough review of all our operational protocols and driver conduct policies to ensure that additional lessons are learnt and that any additional safeguards possible are implemented to prevent an incident of this nature from ever happening again.”

TimesLIVE