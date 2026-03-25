Slain Mdantsane man’s daughter demands justice for dad, relative allegedly linked to murder

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“Justice for my father.”

This is a cry for help from the daughter of slain Mdantsane resident Lwazi Roji.

The girl’s message was shared on social media but has since been deleted.

Neither her name nor her age were revealed.

One of the two suspects arrested after Roji was shot dead and his body dumped in a dam in Keiskammahoek outside Qonce is said to be a cousin of the victim.

Police confirmed the arrest of the two suspects in connection with the incident.

People close to Roji, including relatives, former schoolmates and friends, have taken to social media to mourn his brutal murder, with several alleging one suspect is a cousin.

They described Roji as a well-mannered, down-to-earth person.

While reminiscing about the good old days, some said he helped them with their water treatment studies.

“I’m trying to get my head around this,” Somila Manentsa posted.

“It makes no sense at all. I thought I’ve seen it all in my life, but in my 42 years of existence, this takes the top spot of all things that have happened to extremely good people.”

More people expressed their sadness.

“Oh Messiah, I don’t know how you let it happen,” Mandisi Sirman-d Mdaka posted.

The Roji family did not respond to a request for comment.

While arresting the suspects, police also confiscated an unlicensed firearm and recovered a car.

An investigation by Keiskammahoek detectives led to the breakthrough.

“This breakthrough follows an incident where the body of an unknown man was found dumped with a gunshot wound to the head at Sandile Dam in Keiskammahoek on March 15,” police spokesperson Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said.

“At the time the body was found, there were no clues or leads to follow, as the deceased was also unknown.”

The victim has since been positively identified as Roji.

“The deceased left home with the suspect to drop the mechanic at Dimbaza, and they never returned home,” Mawisa said.

“This led to his arrest and the recovery of the motor vehicle that had been given to them by the deceased’s mother.”

The investigation led detectives to a yard belonging to a relative of the suspect, where the stripped vehicle belonging to the deceased’s mother was recovered.

The suspect was arrested in Clubview, Qonce.

Police later apprehended the second suspect in the Mngqesha township, where a firearm was recovered.

“Both suspects were charged with murder, and a case of theft of a motor vehicle was added to one suspect while the other suspect was [allegedly] found in possession of an unlicensed firearm, and a case was also added,” Mawisa said.

Daily Dispatch