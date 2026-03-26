Another court bid to halt Eastern Cape ANC conference

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Advocate Dali Mpofu talks to Nazeer Cassim SC and Advocate Yusuf Saloojee during an application to interdict the Eastern Cape provincial ANC conference at the East London high court on Wednesday. Judgment was reserved.

The ANC in the Eastern Cape faces another hurdle as yet another urgent application to interdict the provincial elective conference is set to be heard in the Bhisho High Court on Thursday.

This while the party is still waiting for the outcome of an application heard on Wednesday by the high court in KuGompo City to have its high-stakes provincial elective conference interdicted.

Thursday’s application was brought by six disgruntled members of the party from the Joe Gqabi region, chief among their grievances being branch disputes and demarcation issues.

The highly contested conference will see premier Oscar Mabuyane being challenged by his former ally, Lulama Ngcukayitobi, for the position of provincial chair.

At the centre of the application are Obedient Coetzee, Zwelithini Goodwill Mqokwana, Yandiswa Zweni, Nomalungisa Hona, Siyabulela Nxozi and Nontutuzelo Hlanjwa as the applicants.

They are hauling the ANC, the national executive committee, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, national ANC chair Gwede Mantashe, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, the provincial executive committee and its secretary Ngcukayitobi to court over the conference.

The applicants state that a number of wards have been affected by the newly established ward boundary lines as of December 2025.

They said that all branches of the ANC affected by the new demarcation should and must undergo a realignment in line with the new demarcation.

“However, and despite the new demarcation of the wards aforementioned, ANC branches were never realigned.

“The result of the failure of realignment is that it created vagrants in that members who are not supposed to be in these wards are participating in ANC processes.

“This created a confusion within the branches in that there was never a process to consolidate branch membership in terms of the realignment guidelines.

“This affected the legitimacy of the BBGM and BGM and is unlawful,” the court papers state.

The other applicants, Lwazi Rotya, Sinethemba Mpande and Nompumelelo Mzotywa, whose matter was reserved for judgment on Thursday, want the court to declare that the decision of Mbalula to sign off on the “final verification” report on March 18 2026 for the Eastern Cape ANC provincial conference is unconstitutional, unlawful and violates the ANC constitution.

They also want the ANC’s guidelines for BGMs, BBGMs, regional, provincial and national conferences, as adopted by the party’s national executive committee, set aside.

They also want the court to declare the final “ANC Eastern Cape Summary Report” dated March 18 2026 invalid and set aside.

Advocate Dali Mpofu SC, for the applicants, argued that if the conference went ahead, it would be a “brink of major illegality”, arguing for the court to grant the interdict.

Mpofu argued that the applicants came to court to assert their rights as members of the ANC after having exhausted internal processes.

“A member of the ANC does not have to say I was sitting in all these BGMs that I’m complaining about, because that’s impossible.

“You can only sit in your own branch. All that they have to do is to bring to the court credible evidence that supports the assertion of illegality.

“The ANC has a duty to say to this court, ‘Yes, we’ve met the 70%, we don’t know what these people are talking about.

“We’ve met the 70% in this way and that way and that way,” Mpofu argued.

He said the ANC flouted its own rules.

Advocate Nazeer Cassim SC for the ANC and Mbalula, argued that the applicants had not made a case for the court to grant the interdict.

Cassim argued that they did not point out disputes they had pursued internally and that their disputes were rejected.

He said they did not point out at what juncture they felt dissatisfied.

The parties also argued about the conference sitting before the four-year period lapses.

The previous conference, which elected the current structure led by Mabuyane, was held in May, while this upcoming conference is two months shy of that period.

Advocate Zimasa Mashiya, representing the PEC, argued that the two-month period was “materially irrelevant”.

Senior ANC leaders including provincial deputy secretary Helen Sauls-August, Dr WB Rubusana regional leaders Princess Faku and Yomelela Tyali, Chris Hani regional chair Lusanda Sizani, Alfred Nzo regional chair Tsileng Sobuthongo, PEC member Clara Yekiso-Morolong and provincial ANC spokesperson Yanga Zicina, were among ANC members in the court gallery in support of the party.

Outside court, Rotya, speaking on behalf of the applicants, said they were optimistic the court would find in their favour.

Meanwhile, Zicina said they were satisfied with the proceedings and had done all their could to defend the application.

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