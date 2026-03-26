DMPR clarifies ‘work from home’ comment was not official fuel-saving directive

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Surging oil prices in physical markets— the trading place for oil on ships, rail cars or in storage tanks — have outpaced the already dizzying increases in benchmark futures markets.

The department of mineral and petroleum resources (DMPR) has clarified that remarks suggesting working from home as a way to save on fuel costs were not an official government directive.

In a media statement issued following public reaction, the department said comments made during a recent briefing had been taken out of context.

“It was not a directive,” the department stressed.

The clarification comes after a workshop held on Wednesday where the DMPR’s director of the fuel pricing mechanism, Robert Maake, suggested remote work as one of several possible ways consumers could manage rising fuel costs.

“One fuel-saving tip or recommendation is working from home to reduce demand and save on the cost,” Maake said during the session.

The department has since moved to distance itself from the statement, emphasising that it was not a formal position.

“The department categorically states that these remarks were made in response to a question from the floor during a workshop on fuel pricing mechanisms,” the department said.

It also said the comment was merely illustrative and not intended as policy guidance.

“In that context, working from home was mentioned purely as an example of one of several possible options that individuals or organisations might consider to mitigate rising transport-related costs,” the department said.

The DMPR further noted that media reports interpreting the comment as a government recommendation were inaccurate.

It said that any official policy decisions would be communicated through the proper channels.

“Government continues to engage on matters relating to fuel supply, fuel pricing and the broader cost-of-living pressures affecting South Africans. Any policy positions or decisions will be communicated through the appropriate official channels,” it said.

The clarification comes amid growing concern over a looming fuel price hike set to take effect on April 1 driven by ongoing instability in global oil markets linked to conflict in the Middle East.

Diesel prices are projected to rise sharply by between R9.67 and R9.81 per litre for 500ppm and 50ppm grades respectively, which could push prices above R30 for the first time.

Petrol prices are expected to increase by between R5.18 and R5.72 per litre for 93 and 95 unleaded grades, with 95 unleaded likely to reach about R26.23 per litre.