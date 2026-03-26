Eastern Cape education department head facing serious misconduct allegations

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The Public Service Commission (PSC) is investigating serious allegations against the head of the Eastern Cape education department.

Sharon Maasdorp is expected to appear before a commission of inquiry in April, the PSC confirmed on Wednesday.

The probe follows a letter from premier Oscar Mabuyane in December requesting the PSC investigate serious allegations against Maasdorp.

Mabuyane said the complaints had been brought to his attention by the department’s political head, MEC Fundile Gade.

Maasdorp, who is accused of trying to use her influence to change a relative’s exam mark, as well as of financial misconduct, is set to appear before a panel comprising representatives from the PSC, provincial treasury, the auditor-general’s office and the public protector on April 13.

She will be required to respond to six allegations.

The PSC has decided that, parallel to the investigation of the allegations in the complaint, a formal inquiry will be held to focus on current challenges impacting strained working relations within the department of education, as well as governance issues

PSC provincial head Vuyani Mapolisa revealed the inquiry during a media briefing at the Bhisho legislature, shortly before tabling the commission’s 2024/2025 performance report.

Mapolisa said the PSC would investigate the allegations following Mabuyane’s request, which stemmed from complaints lodged against Maasdorp.

The development comes amid reports of strained working relations between Maasdorp and Gade.

“The PSC has decided that, parallel to the investigation of the allegations in the complaint, a formal inquiry will be held to focus on current challenges impacting strained working relations within the department of education, as well as governance issues,” Mapolisa said.

The Dispatch has seen Mabuyane’s letter to the PSC calling for an inquiry “as a matter of urgency”, stating that the allegations “are of a serious nature and may impede the effective management of the department and pose a serious threat to the province’s fight against corruption”.

Mabuyane said the complaints emanated from Gade.

Among the allegations Maasdorp will have to answer to is that she used the Education Infrastructure Grant for IT projects, “which the MEC alleges is in contravention of the conditions of the grant”.

In his letter to the PSC, Mabuyane said it was alleged that Maasdorp gave an unlawful instruction to manipulate exam marks so that a relative would benefit unfairly.

He said other allegations included that the HoD:

Demoted a senior official to appoint an acting head who would not pose a threat to the HoD’s personal financial interests;

Suspended a director because they refused to sign a procurement contract awarding work to a service provider who allegedly purchased a house for the HoD, or alternatively contributed to payments for the house she lives in;

Suspended another senior official because they refused to divert funds for school infrastructure to an ICT contract in which she is alleged to have a financial interest; and

Committed an act of financial misconduct by instructing that a sum of R80m be transferred from one attorney to another, and not to the provincial revenue fund … The money (grant funding) was earmarked for the purchase of a school, which was not purchased.

In November 2025, it was reported that the provincial education department faced losing R529m in grant funding from the national government after allegedly diverting funds meant for school infrastructure to unauthorised ICT projects.

Gade and Maasdorp could not be reached for comment on Wednesday as they were attending a legislature sitting where the department’s budget and policy speech was tabled.

“The department notes the PSC report and its contents. Unfortunately, due to the fact that these matters are still under investigation by the PSC, the department cannot comment for now,” department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said.

Mabuyane confirmed he had approached the PSC after the allegations were raised by Gade.

“We normally ask, as part of their mandate, to facilitate when there are issues between the HoD and the political principal,” he said.

The MEC felt strongly that these issues must be ventilated properly

Mabuyane said the matter related to “working relations and some misunderstandings”, adding that “some of those issues were publicly blown out of proportion”.

“The MEC felt strongly that these issues must be ventilated properly,” he said.

Mapolisa said the PSC had also intervened in prolonged suspension cases across provincial departments.

He said 34 such cases, costing taxpayers more than R10.9m a year, had been reduced to 12, saving the state more than R2m.

The commission also scrutinised financial disclosures by 625 senior management service officials in the province, flagging 53 for links to companies — some of which were doing business with the state.

Others were flagged for engaging in remunerative work without authorisation.

In addition, the PSC investigated nine cases of financial misconduct and reprimanded two heads of department for failing to implement its recommendations.

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