Ex-SAPS special task force officer denies role in Witness D killing

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Matipandile Sotheni, the alleged murderer of Witness D, Marius van der Merwe, appears in the Brakpan magistrate's court in Ekurhuleni.

Former SA Police Service (SAPS) special task force member Matipandile Sotheni has denied involvement in the fatal shooting of whistleblower Marius van der Merwe, known as Witness D at the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

Sotheni made the remarks during his second appearance at the Brakpan magistrate’s court, where he faces charges linked to the December 2025 killing.

He insisted on his innocence and expressed frustration about his legal representation.

“I have nothing to do with this crime,” he said.

During proceedings, Sotheni attempted to address the court directly.

“I wish to speak, your worship,” he said, but was told he could not address the court without going through his legal representative.

Despite this he continued to raise concerns about the case and the lawyer assigned to him.

“I want to assist the court, your worship, in the interest of justice and the allegations levelled against me. I deny them fully. I have nothing to do with this crime. I wish to state this under oath,” he said.

Sotheni claimed he had not instructed the lawyer who appeared on his behalf.

“The lawyer here is the first time I see him today. He has not been given instructions by me. He did not even take my statement. I’m arrested for something I did not commit. The instructions are coming left, right and centre. I’m being decided on,” he said.

He also voiced frustration about delays in the case, saying he was ready to give his version of events.

“I have not done anything. I’m on social media. I’m everywhere. My name is painted. Postponing this case is delaying the matter. I’m ready with my statement. I’m ready to say what happened,” he said.

Sotheni was advised by the judge to communicate through his legal representative, stating concerns about legal counsel could be addressed through proper applications before the next court date.

“Sotheni, we can give those instructions to the legal representative. If you are not satisfied with the day that has been agreed, they can bring an application for repositioning. Before that date the date still stands. You can stand down,” the judge said.

Sotheni faces charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The case was postponed to May 14.

Van der Merwe was a key whistleblower who testified anonymously before the Madlanga commission of inquiry in November 2025.

During his testimony, he alleged widespread corruption within the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD), including claims that a robbery suspect had been tortured and killed under police supervision.

His evidence implicated several senior officials, including suspended EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi, in alleged criminal activities and subsequent cover-ups.

Van der Merwe was fatally shot outside his home in Brakpan in December 2025.

Sotheni was arrested on March 14 in Johannesburg in connection with the murder.

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