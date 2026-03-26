Farmers welcome court intervention as FMD crisis deepens

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Farming groups have welcomed a high court decision compelling agriculture minister John Steenhuisen, director-general Mooketsa Ramasodi and director of animal health Dr Mpho Maja to act on the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) crisis, though the ruling largely upholds the state’s authority to manage the national response.

The Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai), which brought the urgent application alongside Sakeliga and Free State Agriculture, said the judgment underscored the urgency facing farmers after months of uncertainty and losses.

Saai CEO Francois Rossouw said farmers across the country had suffered significant financial damage.

“The court order and accompanying cost order highlight how far removed the bureaucratic world of the public service is from the seriousness and urgency of livestock farming,” Rossouw said.

He said delays of more than three months in finalising a vaccination plan had left dairy farmers, stud breeders, commercial operations and small-scale producers under severe pressure, with some facing collapse.

Rossouw said the court’s intervention now placed the department under clear deadlines.

“The court has now imposed strict timelines on the minister. Should he wish to promulgate a scheme, it must be done before April 17,” he said.

The applicants also welcomed the opportunity created by the ruling for broader industry input into the vaccination framework, after farmers complained of being excluded from earlier processes.

However, while the court compelled the minister to act, it stopped short of granting the applicants’ primary relief — allowing immediate, unrestricted private procurement and administration of vaccines, and did not overturn the state’s central role in managing the outbreak.

Steenhuisen said the ruling confirmed the need for a co-ordinated and legally compliant national response.

“This matter was never simply about access to vaccines,” he said.

“It was about ensuring that South Africa’s response to FMD remains credible, co-ordinated, and compliant with the legal framework.”

The court ruling, issued after arguments on March 24, compels the department to publish its intended animal health scheme by April 17, with the matter postponed to April 28.

The court also granted all parties leave to supplement their papers ahead of the next hearing.

Sakeliga said the court accepted the urgency of the matter and criticised the department’s conduct, including late filings and the sudden shift in the minister’s position.

The organisation said the minister had, until the hearing, opposed private-sector involvement in vaccination, but introduced a draft scheme at the last minute proposing limited private vaccination under certain conditions.

The dispute centres on the department’s insistence on centralised control of vaccine procurement and distribution — a position strongly opposed by some farming organisations, which argue there is no legal barrier to private-sector participation.

Sakeliga warned that elements of the draft scheme could still entrench state control, including centralised procurement structures and broad ministerial powers over implementation.

The FMD outbreak, ongoing since 2022, has disrupted livestock movement, trade and production across the country, raising particular concern in the Eastern Cape, where prized disease-free herds are under threat.

With firm deadlines now in place, attention turns to whether the department can deliver a workable plan, and whether it will incorporate industry input before the matter returns to court next month.

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