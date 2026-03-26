Five suspected copper thieves bust on N2 near KuGompo City

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Five people were arrested on Wednesday after allegedly being found in possession of suspected stolen copper during a traffic stop on the N2 between Ntabozuko and Fort Jackson.

Law enforcement officers stopped the vehicle for speeding after it was recorded travelling at 151km/h in a 120km/h zone.

During a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly discovered more than 200kg of copper in the boot.

The copper was later positively identified by both Telkom and Eskom as part of their infrastructure.

The suspects — four Mozambican nationals and a South African — were arrested at the scene.

They are expected to appear in court in connection with charges of theft of essential infrastructure and attempting to bribe law enforcement officers.

Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose commended the officers for their actions, describing the arrest as the result of routine enforcement work.

“What began as a routine speeding stop has now resulted in the arrest of five [suspected] copper thieves.

“Copper theft is not something that should be taken lightly. It disrupts services because it affects lives and livelihoods,” Binqose said.

The Buffalo City Metro said in a statement posted on its social media platforms that one of the suspects allegedly attempted to bribe officers during the stop.

“In addition to the serious offence of possession of stolen property, the suspect [allegedly] attempted to bribe the officers — an act that was firmly refused.”

The seized copper is estimated to have a street value of about R35,000.

Copper theft remains a persistent challenge in the province, frequently disrupting the supply of electricity and telecommunications and hampering economic activity.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

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