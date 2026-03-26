Fruit squash drink recalled from shop shelves

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The defect relates to blown or swollen bottles which may rupture due to gas formation. Stock image: 123RF

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has confirmed the recall of specific batches of the Slimsy pomegranate squash concentrate.

The recall applies to the 6% Slimsy Pomegranate Squash Concentrate One Litre with the best before date of October 14 2026. The products were made available for purchase between January 22 2026 and March 23 2026 and were distributed in Gauteng, Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal.

The recall affects a total of 2,894 cases of the product, amounting to 17,364 units, that were made available to the market, according to the supplier, Dynamic Brands Manufacturing.

The defect relates to blown or swollen bottles of the product, which may rupture due to gas formation in the product and lead to physical injury. According to the supplier, ingestion of the product could potentially lead to foodborne illnesses.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products are urged not to consume these and to immediately return the items to the point of purchase for a full refund.

The NCC has called on retailers to immediately remove the affected products from shelves to prevent potential consumer harm.

TimesLIVE