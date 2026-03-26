Hard work and sacrifice behind Pelokazi Mdashe’s dream

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Ngcobo-born musician Pelokazi “Leepearl” Mdashe is preparing to release her latest single, Zaka, featuring Kushi Sings, on March 27.

Amalinda-based musician Pelokazi “Leepearl” Mdashe is preparing to release her latest four-track extended play (EP), with the title track Zaka, on Friday.

Born in Ngcobo 26 years ago, the artist blends Lekompo sounds with isiXhosa and Venda storytelling in her music.

She said her music was firmly established in her lived experiences.

Her upcoming single is part of a broader, second EP project that she has been working on, with the official EP launch set for April 5.

“Zaka is a song about hustling and working hard to earn money,” she said.

“It speaks to the everyday struggles that many young people face, trying to survive and make something of themselves.”

The track, which she wrote on February 15 2026, is the second song on a four-track EP.

Despite being relatively new in the industry, Mdashe is no stranger to the studio.

Other songs include Ndiwawe, Sezobuya and Anawo Amandla.

She began her musical journey in 2022 and quickly found her balance, even landing an opportunity to contribute to the soundtrack for the Netflix film Collision.

“That was a big moment for me, because it opened my eyes to what is possible in this industry.”

At the time, she was signed to Del Productions, owned by Richard Kabuya, where she gained valuable experience and exposure.

Since then, Mdashe has continued to grow as an independent artist, working closely with Man B Entertainment, which is now supporting her musical journey.

Her EP will feature other songs such as Uliphakade lam, featuring Man B, Isilo samakhosi, and Ithongo lam, featuring MasterDee.

I realised there are many people who can relate to my story, and music became the best way for me to tell that story and connect with others

Through these tracks, Mdashe explores themes of identity, spirituality and perseverance, all while staying true to her unique sound.

She said the inspiration behind Zaka came from her own life, balancing the pressures of hustling while also trying to further her studies.

“I realised there are many people who can relate to my story, and music became the best way for me to tell that story and connect with others.”

The song features Kushi Sings, adding a different layer to the track, while another collaborator, Anonymous RSA, has also contributed to the project.

Mdashe believes these collaborations bring diversity and richness to her music and will help her reach a wider audience.

Her target audience is broad.

“It’s for everyone; it includes young people and adults. Anyone who understands what it means to work hard and chase a better life.”

As she prepares for the release, Mdashe is hopeful about what lies ahead, as she dreams of growing her audience, securing more performances and eventually collaborating with artists beyond SA’s borders.

“I want more plays, more gigs and more international collaborations,” she said.

With her determination and a clear sense of purpose, Mdashe is part of a new generation of artists who are using music not just for entertainment but as a tool for storytelling and connection.

Mdashe said Zaka stood as a reflection of resilience and a reminder that behind every dream was a story of hard work, sacrifice and hope.

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