MEC urged to intervene after Chris Hani security guards still not paid

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DIRE SITUATION: Security guards and cleaners employed by service providers contracted by the Chris Hani District Municipality sing and dance during a protest last year. Reports say guards employed by service providers have not received their salaries since December.

The office of co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams has been drawn into the dispute between hundreds of unpaid guards employed by private security companies contracted by the Chris Hani District Municipality to guard its properties and other municipal assets.

Worried civic organisations wrote to Williams begging him to intervene in the impasse.

Guards employed by five security companies appointed by the Komani-based district council have not received salaries since December, apparently because the district municipality had not paid them.

The Dispatch has seen a letter to Williams from the Concerned Chris Hani District Residents, consisting of several civic organisations, which this week described the hardships faced by the unpaid security guards and begged for his urgent intervention.

“Our intention is not to place anyone at risk but rather to prevent circumstances that may endanger individuals.

“As law-abiding residents, we believe it is responsible to escalate the matter to your office rather than allow tensions to escalate further at local level.

“The pressure from residents within the Chris Hani District Municipality continues to grow and as community representatives we are increasingly unable to contain the frustrations of communities who believe that their concerns are not being taken seriously.

“We therefore respectfully request your urgent attention and intervention so that transparency, accountability and lawful governance can be restored.”

Last week, several security guards said they were battling to make ends meet.

Some were struggling to pay for their children’s education.

They said they had been told by their bosses that the companies did not have money to pay their salaries as they had not been paid by the district municipality.

“We write to your office as Concerned Chris Hani District Residents representing various civic society organisations and community formations across the district,” the letter said.

“After exhausting all available avenues of engagement within the Chris Hani District Municipality, we find it necessary to escalate this matter to your office for urgent provincial intervention.

“While the plight of workers remains a critical concern, the issue extends beyond labour relations.

“As residents and taxpayers of the district, we are deeply concerned that public resources are being utilised to fund outsourced services that must meet the highest standards of transparency, fairness and accountability.”

They told the MEC they had notified district municipal bosses at the beginning of December of their intention to deliver a memorandum.

They also insisted the municipality respond in writing.

This was to ensure clear accountability, defined timeframes and allow for proper planning.

But there had been no meaningful developments for three months “other than delays and actions which have unnecessarily escalated tensions between residents and municipal authorities”.

Another scheduled meeting earlier in March failed when stakeholders were told it had been rescheduled.

The residents said they were shocked when armed public order police unit members were called to the municipal buildings instead.

“Our concerns are grounded in the constitution of the Republic of South Africa which states that one of the key objectives of local government is to provide democratic and accountable government for local communities.

“It also requires that public administration must be governed by democratic values and principles including transparency, accountability and responsiveness to the needs of the people.

“Furthermore it requires that organs of state contracting for goods or services must do so in accordance with a system that is fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost effective.”

The residents have also reportedly raised concerns that some individuals had allegedly been absorbed into municipal employment without the knowledge of the public and without the relevant posts being publicly advertised.

On Wednesday, Komani resident Xola Njokweni said they were concerned as the situation could jeopardise service delivery in the district.

They were disappointed at the way the district municipality had handled the matter.

Chris Hani district municipal spokesperson Dr Sandiso Tyembile said the private security companies were paid monthly.

On occasions where there were outstanding payments, arrangements were made.

Cogta provincial spokesperson Mamnkeli Ngam confirmed receipt of the letter on Wednesday.

“We have a team that will engage the municipality to get clarity on the matter,” he said.

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