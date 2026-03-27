From Buffalo City to centre stage: Wela Kapela bags Naledi, eyes festival run

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‘INCREDIBLY FORTUNATE’: Daniel Anderson receives the prestigious 2026 Naledi Theatre Award in the catagory of Best Performance in a Caberet, Revue or Small-Scale Music Production for ‘The Tramp’.

Buffalo City-based Wela Kapela Productions has enjoyed a standout week on the national theatre circuit, earning a Best Performance in a Small-Scale Musical award at the Naledi Theatre Awards and securing a nomination for the kykNET Fiesta Awards.

The Naledi Theatre Awards recognise excellence across the performing arts, celebrating productions, performers and creatives from both established and emerging spaces, and are regarded as SA’s premier theatre awards.

Producers Amanda Bothma and Tersia Harley attended the kykNET Fiesta Awards on Sunday, where their cabaret production Die Siel van Eugene Marais was nominated in the Musiekgedrewe Teater category.

The production, inspired by the life of writer Eugene Marais, continues to build momentum and is set to tour several of the country’s leading arts festivals.

It will next be staged at the Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees from March 28 to 30, before heading to the Umtiza Arts Festival in May.

The momentum carried into Monday at the Naledi Theatre Awards, where Wela Kapela’s production The Tramp received three nominations, including Best Director of a Musical for Bothma, and went on to win Best Performance in a Small-Scale Musical.

Bothma, who was also nominated for the award for Best Producer, described the week as demanding and rewarding.

“It was a real whirlwind weekend for Wela Kapela Productions,” she said.

“I was at the Naledis with Daniel [Anderson] and at the Fiestas with Dasha Harley, and I’m working on shows with both of them.”

She said new productions were already taking shape.

“Dasha is doing a Nina Simone show, and we’ve also got a new production in the pipeline for her, which we’re going to do in Cape English and Cape Afrikaans,” she said.

Bothma said the company’s schedule remained packed.

“Daniel is currently performing Eugene, the show that was nominated at the Fiestas, from Friday through to Monday,” she said.

“Then he’s off to Durban in May, and later that month we’ll be at the Umtiza Festival, which is our own homegrown festival at the Guild Theatre.”

Just being nominated alongside those productions already felt like a big moment for us — Daniel Anderson

She said the recognition had been especially meaningful for the team.

“We were so happy when we got a Naledi Award before, but now with this one, we’re really elated,” she said.

“And Eugene Marais will also be at the Umtiza Festival.”

Anderson said: “Being acknowledged by something like the Naledi is special.

“Just being nominated alongside those productions already felt like a big moment for us.

“Winning was the icing on the cake. We feel incredibly fortunate.”

He said the award would help the production reach wider audiences.

“It gives the work a kind of credibility and encourages more people to come and see it.

“That’s what matters most — that the story reaches a wider audience.”

The Tramp will next be staged at The Playhouse Company on May 10, before heading to the Umtiza Arts Festival, where it will open on May 21.

The KuGompo City showing will mark the production’s first appearance at the festival.

Choreographer Sonwa Sakuba said working on the production had been a rewarding experience.

“Collaborating with Daniel and Amanda is always a pleasure,” he said.

“We’ve built a strong working relationship over the years, so creating together feels natural.”

He said the production also presented creative challenges.

“There’s a strong historical element to it, so we had to balance that with a more contemporary feel.

“It pushed me creatively, but that’s what made the process worthwhile.”

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