Great views, festive vibe: Orient Beach parkrun is good to go

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PIER PANORAMA: Volunteer marshalls put the Orient parkrun course to the test in a rehearsal run for officials.

A festive vibe is expected at Saturday’s 8am grand opening of a rare rendition of the much-loved parkrun — out onto a pier of a working SA river port for spectacular ocean views.

The unique 5km course within the secured Orient Beach complex has taken a year to organise with the local authorities and sort out compliance with other safety protocols in the Discovery and Vitality-partnered brand.

Approvals were obtained from the metro, the police and parkrun in SA and globally to ensure safety and insurance requirements were met.

Meetings with the oldest sporting tenant, the Border Undersea Club (BUC) and its affiliate the EL Open Water Swimmers Association* agreed that the gate would be officially closed on Saturdays from 7.45am to just past 9am or when the route was deemed clear enough to allow traffic in.

The BUC will offer breakfast, and some swimmers will work as registered parkrun volunteers, especially to marshal runners onto the beach for the final metres of the course.

Swimmers were planning to add to the vibe by swimming 5km in the little bay while the run was on.

But the meetings and hustling are over, and with city mayor Princess Faku on the VIP invited list to cut the ribbon, Orient “oceanators” — swimmers, divers, paddlers and others — are on board to celebrate the return to the city of a regular Saturday morning outing aimed at improving health and vitality.

A leading Quigney voice, Quigney Ratepayers’ and Residents’ Association chair Satish Nair, who has been behind the business-funded group of Esplanade street cleaners and monitors, said: “This is the most exciting news we have heard. We welcome it 100%.”

He said projects such as the Orient parkrun took resilience. It had taken two years to provide a canvas for such events to happen.

“Nothing is impossible.”

Run co-ordinator Danie Bessenger said: “Finally parkrun returns to the city centre.”

Parkrun, which organises more than 250 of these events around SA, has tried five times to set up in the city, and while the Nahoon Point Nature Reserve run was hugely popular with up to 600 runners, there were environmental and bureaucratic issues which saw the event at the venue come to an end.

The Orient Beach route was expected to be a boon for beachfront business and provide a free, accessible and fun Saturday morning outing for Quigney and the surrounding community, Nair and others said.

The route is two laps around the pools and on to the Orient Pier which Bessenger said was an “unbelievable experience.

The views are a bonus. All are welcome. Bring your barcode or register at parkrun.co.za and get your barcode at Orient.”

Parking is up behind the Orient Theatre or along the Esplanade and entrance is at the gate near Wimpy. Dogs, however, are not permitted.

Walkers and runners are invited to have a relaxing “brekkie” afterwards at the end point, which is an open piece of lawn between the bathing pools.

Avid “parkie” Marie-Claire Hand, who is also an East London Open Water swimmer who uses the venue regularly, said: “I know how hard they have been trying to get this one going.

“I did the first run at Nahoon Beach and have done 367.

“I know this one will be brilliant and well supported by East Londoners/KuGompers. I can’t wait to run and then swim.”

*This reporter, a swimmer, was asked to represent Elows in the negotiations with parkrun.

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