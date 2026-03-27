Mixed reaction as Walter Sisulu University unveils new name and logo

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One of the most respected Eastern Cape institutions of higher learning has unveiled its new name and logo, which has drawn mixed reaction.

Walter Sisulu University has become iYunivesithi Walter Sisulu.

The university posted the new logo and name on its social media on Friday.

From the graphic design to the use of the IsiXhosa language, the logo has come under sharp criticism from some social media users.

The English word university has been replaced with “Iyunivesithi”, which is arguably the translation from English to IsiXhosa.

But some critics said university should be “dyunivesithi” in isiXhosa.

“A lazy graphic designer of note,” Nkanyiso Prince Hlabe posted.

Another user appeared to echo Hlabe’s sentiments.

“I think the old logo was far much better, I still love my university though,” Siphathekile Maphosa Nkala posted.

“The old one was a cut above the rest,”Kudakwashe Zvovuranda Nkunzi posted.

“We will learn to love the new order.”

However, several commentators leapt to the new logo’s defence.

“The university is making a bold statement about who and what it represents,” Sonqshe Sakhile Magcwanin’onke posted.

“No one would have anticipated a Xhosa name for an institution of higher learning. We are indeed breaking stereotypes. The colours accommodate all generations. The Change is welcomed.”

Another social media user agreed.

“According to my interpretation, the brand is well-designed and aligned with the institution’s core values, as it operates within African communities,” Mothapreneur-The Catalyst posted.

“Taking it to closer observation, the structure of the logo reflects Xhosa beadwork patterns, which communicates a vision of an impactful, African-rooted academic institution.

“Furthermore, the name demonstrates a deep respect for honouring our leaders with African identity and leadership by incorporating our mother tongue.

“The use of ‘iYunivesithi’ makes the institution more accessible and relatable, especially for elders, allowing it to be easily used and embraced in everyday language.”

Two weeks ago, the Dispatch reported that the university was poised to change its name in a rebranding effort that would include a new logo and colours.

At the time, council chair Prof Tembeka Ngcukaitobi shed some light on the institution’s thinking during an interview.

“The legal name of the university will remain Walter Sisulu University,” Ngcukaitobi said.

“However, we intend giving prominence to being known simply as Walter Sisulu.

“We will also be giving primacy to the Xhosa reference of the university to be known as Walter Sisulu iDyunivesithi or Walter Sisulu iUnivesithi.

“This is in keeping with our brand to embrace the original knowledge fountains of the Eastern Cape while we aspire for global recognition.

“So, our acronym will simply be WS. But the legal name on our statute remains.

“We are pushing a new brand recognition.”

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