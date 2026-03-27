New housing development welcome economic boost for Mthatha

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Property mogul and Billion Group founder Sisa Ngebulana and KSD municipality mayor Nyaniso Nelani led a sod-turning ceremony for the construction of 312 luxurious apartments as part of a new Mayfair Estate in Mthatha on Wednesday.

A multimillion-rand residential development in Mthatha is being positioned as a potential catalyst for economic growth in the region, with developers and local leaders expressing cautious optimism about its impact on investment and job creation.

Smaller towns in the Eastern Cape have long been viewed as having untapped potential, but their development should not rely solely on municipalities, Mthatha-born property developer and Billion Group founder and CEO Sisa Ngebulana said.

He was speaking during a sod-turning ceremony on Wednesday for the construction of 312 residential apartments forming part of the new Mayfair Estate in Mthatha.

Among those attending the event were AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo and King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality mayor Nyaniso Nelani.

The estate will be built next to the Mayfair Hotel and the Mall of Africa.

Ngebulana, who grew up in a village less than 10km from the Mthatha central business district, said the development was driven by a desire to improve the town while offering quality housing at accessible prices.

“I grew up in this town and our passion is to see it develop so that if you are from Johannesburg, you have facilities here similar to those you are used to there.

“This development is ready to achieve a fine balance — it is luxury, but it must be affordable.

“People appreciate things that are quality. When we delivered BT Ngebs Mall here, they supported it right through, even though it was slightly out of town.”

He described Mthatha as a unique town, with high volumes of daily activity driven by surrounding areas.

“When you go into town on a normal day you would swear there was a festival, but there’s no festival.”

Ngebulana said towns such as Mthatha required broader support beyond that of local government.

“I think towns like this have massive potential. They need to be supported, not only by the municipality.

“We need national-level support for the province and towns like this, because there is so much underlying potential.

“That potential can be realised — we just have to look at the purchasing power of the people from a retail perspective.”

In 2025, Billion Group announced the construction of a R200m shopping centre in Ngcobo in the Dr AB Xuma Local Municipality, where Ngebulana’s mother was born.

The company has been involved in at least 16 shopping mall developments across SA, including Baywest Mall in Gqeberha, Mdantsane City Mall, Hemingways Mall in East London and BT Ngebs City Mall in Mthatha, which is named after his grandfather.

Speaking at the sod-turning ceremony for the Ngcobo mall in 2025, Ngebulana said further developments were planned, including 420 residential units in KuGompo City and another residential estate in Gqeberha.

Beyond the residential component, the Mayfair Estate is expected to contribute to economic activity through construction-related employment and longer-term opportunities linked to increased residential density in the area.

The project will be rolled out in phases.

Ngebulana said its location near the Mayfair Hotel and Mall of Africa would place residents within walking distance of amenities.

“I come from this town and I want to create amenities so that people can come and invest in a town like this.”

Dalindyebo welcomed the development, while Eastern Cape Chamber of Business secretary-general Dr Andile Nontso said it could shift perceptions of the town.

Nontso said the development of upmarket apartments would allow people working in Mthatha to live in secure accommodation.

Similar projects had previously generated significant employment, he said, citing more than 1,200 jobs created during the construction of BT Ngebs Mall.

At least 80 prospective buyers had already expressed interest in the apartments, he said.

“This project will turn Mthatha into a centre of development.”

Mayor Nyaniso Nelani said the project signalled renewed confidence in the town’s investment prospects, despite previous concerns around crime and extortion.

The municipality had taken steps to improve safety, including the installation of 102 CCTV cameras across Mthatha, Mqanduli and Coffee Bay.

Nelani said Mthatha remained an important economic node in the province, with growing demand for quality infrastructure and secure spaces.

“We cannot underestimate the role played by Ngebulana, one of our own, and his Billion Group in the development of KSD, Mthatha in the main.

“[The new development] is a bold statement that Mthatha is open for investment and that our people deserve dignified living.

“It also shows that partnerships between the government and the private sector are the foundation of sustainable development.”

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