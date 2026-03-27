Provincial workers still awaiting alternative accommodation after fire

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The 11-storey Botha Sigcau government building in Mthatha, which houses several government departments, on the corner of Leeds and York in the CBD, caught fire on Tuesday night.

It remains unclear when services housed in the fire-damaged Botha Sigcau government building in Mthatha will resume, with more than 1,000 employees still awaiting relocation.

The historic building, which housed 11 provincial departments in 684 offices, was gutted by fire on Tuesday night, disrupting services for thousand of Eastern Cape residents.

Provincial departments have yet to allocate alternative office space, despite earlier indications that workers would know where to report by Thursday.

Public works, infrastructure and human settlements MEC Siphokazi Lusithi has since indicated arrangements were expected to be finalised by Friday, with employees likely to resume work next week.

Her spokesperson, Siyabonga Mdodi, said efforts were under way to restore services as quickly as possible, while Lusithi reassured residents disruptions would be minimised.

The MEC met a multi-disciplinary team on Wednesday to assess the damage.

The building has been declared unsafe and remains cordoned off.

“The building is still cordoned off as it has been declared unsafe,” Mdodi said.

“However, technical teams have used drones to assess the state of the building and determine if there are any potential flare-ups.”

Lusithi commended the co-ordinated response of fire services from the King Sabata Dalindyebo, Mbhashe and Great Kei local municipalities, Chris Hani District Municipality and Mthatha Airport.

“Their prompt response, despite the challenges they experienced, ensured that the building did not burn to the ground and also averted potential impact to nearby businesses and communities,” she said.

A provincial crisis response team has been established with the office of the premier to co-ordinate alternative accommodation and ensure continuity of government operations.

Mdodi said the team would also provide psychosocial support to affected staff.

“Emergency teams remain on the ground and continue to monitor the situation closely.

“Once authorities determine the building is accessible, government will conduct a detailed assessment of the damage, determine necessary interventions and plan for restoration of this important public asset,” Mdodi said.

Lusithi cautioned against speculation about the cause of the fire, urging the public to allow law enforcement to investigate.

It remains unclear what materials or equipment can be salvaged, with concerns raised about archives stored in the basement.

The fire reignited on Thursday morning and was quickly extinguished.

These records are not merely administrative tools; they are the foundation of accountability, service delivery, historical memory and citizens’ rights — Maite Manganye, South African Society of Archivists president

South African Society of Archivists president Maite Manganye warned that the incident could have long-term consequences.

“This tragic incident underscores a long-standing vulnerability within our public sector — the preservation and protection of records and information.

“While the full extent of the damage is still being assessed, it is highly likely that vital records may have been lost or severely compromised.

“These records are not merely administrative tools; they are the foundation of accountability, service delivery, historical memory and citizens’ rights.

“Their destruction represents an irreversible loss to governance, heritage and justice,” Manganye said.

She said the incident highlighted the risks of relying on paper-based record systems.

“Fires, floods and other disasters can, within moments, erase decades of institutional memory.

“Digitisation is no longer a luxury — it is an immediate necessity.

“A well-implemented digital records system ensures information is securely stored, backed up and accessible even in the face of physical disasters,” she said.

The organisation has called on the government to accelerate digitisation, invest in secure infrastructure and strengthen record management systems.

Meanwhile, the Sigcau royal family in Qawukeni, Lusikisiki, expressed concern over the loss.

“It is with great sadness and pain that we learnt of the burning of the historic Botha Sigcau building, named after our grandfather King Botha Sigcau of AmaMpondo aseQawukeni,” family spokesperson Stella Sigcau said.

“This building had immense historical significance and served as a tangible archive of our history.

“It carried institutional memory and witnessed critical chapters of our country’s journey.

“We hope the government will find ways to rebuild or restore this historic building. We are truly saddened.”

Dating back to 1975, the Botha Sigcau Building served the Transkei region for decades, housing successive administrations, including those led by Kaiser Daliwonga Matanzima, George Matanzima, Stella Sigcau and Bantu Holomisa.

DA MPL Malcolm Figg said the disaster raised serious concerns about building maintenance and oversight.

“Public works MEC Siphokazi Lusithi cannot claim her department was unaware of the risks,” Figg said.

He cited a parliamentary response indicating unresolved maintenance problems, security breaches and a building condition deemed unsafe for occupation.

“Government workers and the public should never be exposed to preventable risks in buildings that show clear signs of deterioration and noncompliance.

“Oversight cannot only begin after a structure has been gutted by fire,” he said.

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