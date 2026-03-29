Axe-wielding Eastern Cape man allegedly kills girlfriend in front of daughter

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A man arrested in connection with the murder of his girlfriend is expected to appear in court on Monday. Stock photo.

An Eastern Cape man, 33, who allegedly hacked to death his 35-year-old girlfriend with an axe in front of her helpless teenage daughter, has been arrested.

Police nabbed the suspect on Friday after the axe attack at Gebane locality, Marhubeni administrative area, in Libode the previous day.

“It is reported that the suspect had a quarrel with his alleged girlfriend in the early hours of Thursday at the victim’s homestead,” police spokesperson Capt Welile Matyolo said.

“The victim’s 18‑year‑old daughter attempted to intervene but was chased away by the suspect. The suspect then allegedly hacked to death the victim with an axe.”

The suspect is due to appear in the Libode magistrate’s court on Monday on a charge of murder.

OR Tambo district police commissioner Maj-Gen Norman Modishana condemned “the brutal and barbaric act as a grave instance of gender-based violence”.

Modishana extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends, urging them to allow justice to take its course.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch