Bullet-riddled BMW links suspects to taxi boss hit attempt

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One of the crucial links in the police investigation into the 2022 attempted murder of taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni is a white BMW 335i registered in the name of the daughter of one of the suspects.

The vehicle, which disappeared near Waterfall minutes after the shooting, was eventually tracked down two years later with a new owner in Northriding, Joburg. By then, it had changed hands three times — including via a Pretoria dealership — had new wheels, had been repaired by a panel beater to conceal bullet holes, and its white metallic paint had been covered with a green wrap.

When police recovered the car, they linked it to the crime through a fragment of a side mirror — apparently shot off during the gunfire outside Sibanyoni’s luxury Centurion estate — that had been left at the scene. Despite the change in colour, investigators were able to match the paint on the mirror fragment to the vehicle.