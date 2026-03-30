Babylonstoren unveils immersive farm experience

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The Manor House farmhouse at Soetmelksvlei is recreated as a 1890s Cape farmstead. Pictures: BARBARA HOLLANDS

They say gifting an experience is more precious than giving physical presents and so when a dear friend and her adult son came to visit from Australia, I arranged a visit to Soetmelkvlei near Franschhoek.

With my daughter in tow we headed to the magnificent Babylonstoren, a Cape Dutch farm with several hectares of beautiful gardens inspired by the Company Garden in central Cape Town.

Masterfully arranged into a series of garden “rooms” linked with meandering pathways, the estate features olives, succulents, a prickly pear maze, a spice house, a Zen garden and fruit and vegetables and flowers too many to mention as well as fountains, glittering ponds lined with Delft blue and white mosaic and shaded benches from which to take it all in.

And, though we returned to lunch at Babylonstoren’s shady Greenhouse Restaurant, our visit was primarily to Soetmelksvlei, a 25-minute safari vehicle drive away from the heart of Babylonstoren.

Farmstead interiors accurately depict life in 1897 with meticulous detail throughout. Pictures: BARBARA HOLLANDS (BARBARA HOLLANDS)

The Soetmelksvlei farmstead is a relatively recent addition to the estate and opened in mid-2024 after taking five years to develop.

The drive was an experience in itself with personal headsets informing us about the land we were passing through — vines here, olive trees there and water buffalo and Ayrshire cows Blommetjie and Bella chewing the cud in the distance.

It was a scorching heatwave on the day we chose to go but winding through shady gum tree forests took the edge off the blistering heat.

The curated commentary was fascinating and also calming — just enough information, no sense of overload.

The Manor House farmhouse at Soetmelksvlei is recreated as a 1890s Cape farmstead. Pictures: BARBARA HOLLANDS (BARBARA HOLLANDS)

Soetmelksvlei is set up as a late 19th century artisanal farm with a high degree of self-sufficiency, and upon arrival visitors are asked to imagine they have been transported back to 1897.

It is not a big ask because everything has been set up as a time capsule.

At the Manor House, a wicker swing sways in the breeze while inside its chunky walls meticulous designers have sourced decor and accessories that accurately depict life in the late 19th century.

Farmstead interiors accurately depict life in 1897 with meticulous detail throughout. Pictures: BARBARA HOLLANDS (BARBARA HOLLANDS)

The farm is interactive and staffed with charming, friendly and extremely knowledgeable men and women who answer questions about the history and artistry of the period.

And so in the dimly lit kitchen of the manor house, guests are treated to small enamel mugs of moer koffie brewed on the open fire, and delicious rusks, chunks of warm bread and jams and preserves made from fruit picked on the farm.

Bedrooms, drawing rooms and lounges have been painstakingly set up as they would have appeared back in the day, but this is no stuffy museum with dusty, fusty displays of fine China and polished armoires.

Cupboards are thrown open to reveal handmade quilts and blankets, toys are scattered about, children’s drawings and keepsakes are pinned to a whimsical fabric pinboard.

Skilled artisans work in metal and woodwork workshops. Picture BARBARA HOLLANDS (BARBARA HOLLANDS)

Everything is crafted by hand, embellished with embroidery, as it would have been back then.

It is all one can do not to look for the occupants of yesteryear.

Outside, we observed two men demonstrating how milk was separated from cream on ancient contraptions before meandering past the tempting coolness of a duckpond and into the old cellar, a building housing a gorgeous library with ladders and sage-green bookshelves, cabinets of curiosities, a collection of pipes, an old cart and taxidermied beasts and birds.

To quote the well-worn cliché, it really is a feast for the senses.

Skilled artisans work in metal and woodwork workshops. Picture BARBARA HOLLANDS (BARBARA HOLLANDS)

This is a magical place for little ones — they can nest in cozy cocoons or become overgrown Alice in Wonderland characters in a small-scale manor house with its own bookshelves and loft.

And within the smallness is even more diminutiveness — a miniature doll house furnished with mini riempie chairs and a stinkwood display cabinet with tiny blue and white tableware is enchantingly fitted into a wall.

Onto the workshop we went, to experience an authentic ironmongery and leather studio.

Once again staffed by friendly artisans who seemingly love to engage with visitors, these men are masters of their craft.

Moer koffie and farm fresh bread, rusks and jams are served in the cool farmhouse kitchen. Picture BARBARA HOLLANDS (BARBARA HOLLANDS)

One explained that he owns horses in the area and learnt to fashion bridles from leather offcuts to save money.

Since joining Soetmelksvlei, he has widened his skill set and makes beautiful leather handbags.

He said he is also learning the ironmongery skills from the chief ironmonger who has made all the tools on display in the workshop.

Due to extreme heat, we did not linger for all the interactions on offer which included “cow connections”, a kraal tour, a witblits distillation demonstration, and a mill demonstration.

These happen throughout the day, some every half an hour.

Guests enjoy a demonstration of how milk and cream were separated in the 1800s. Pictures: BARBARA HOLLANDS (BARBARA HOLLANDS)

And when the tummy rumbles, the Old Stables Restaurant with its harvest tables and seasonal produce will fill the void.

Then shop for hand-crafted keepsakes at the Farm Shop.

An early start is best as it can take three or four hours to take in everything this working farm offers.

And when you are done, safari vehicles depart every 15 minutes for the ride back to Babylonstoren where more magic — including a garden shop, soap factory and essential oil distillery — awaits.