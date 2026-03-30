Eviction sword hangs over KuGompo City pensioners

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UNCERTAINTY: Manor House, an old-age home in Southernwood, KuGompo City, has been sold, leaving many of its residents worried about their future.

A shortage of care facilities for the elderly in KuGompo City is leaving vulnerable pensioners with few options — with dozens now facing eviction from a retirement home set to close.

At least 42 residents of Manor House, a retirement facility in Southernwood, have been given 90 days to vacate the premises after the home was sold.

Many of the pensioners say they have nowhere affordable to go.

The looming closure places increased pressure on already stretched services for older people in the city, where limited capacity and long waiting lists are leaving families and the elderly with few alternatives.

The Eastern Cape social development department said there was one state old age home, Silver Crown, in the city.

The department also funds four other homes in KuGompo City that provide residential care, alongside 44 community-based service centres where elderly people receive day services.

It said there were nine registered homes for the elderly in the city.

“In residential care services, there are 1,443 older persons [with] access [to] 240 hours nursing care services in funded residential facilities,” social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta’s spokesperson, Mphumzi Zuzile, said.

“The total budget allocated for the provision of care and support services [to] older persons amounts to R101.5m.”

Manor House resident Doris*, 82, who declined to give her surname, said the news of the home’s imminent closure came as a shock.

“We were just told that there are rumours that’s going around that the place has been sold ...

“Then they came and told us it’s sold.

“It was just dropped on us,” she said.

With the notice period running out, she said uncertainty was weighing heavily on residents.

“Who’s going to help us look for places, so it’s very unsettling,” she said.

Jenny*, 74, said cost remained the biggest barrier.

“A lot of them [homes] are so very expensive.

“That is a situation where you don’t know where you stand, or anything,” she said.

The retirement home accommodates many residents who rely on Sassa grants and who say Manor House is among the few affordable options available to them.

The facility is expected to be converted into student accommodation, though the new owners’ plans have not been publicly detailed.

The board of the East London Senior Citizens’ Association, which runs the home, said the decision to sell was driven by financial pressures.

We don’t have the resources and the funds to keep it going — Marli Husselmann, chair

Chair Marli Husselmann said the association could no longer operate the facility at a loss.

“[It would] put both the organisation and the residents at risk,” she said.

“What happens if there’s just one month that we realise we can’t keep this place open anymore, then [there is] no notice period, nothing will be able to cover that?

“We can still operate for three months, thereafter we are done.

“We don’t have the resources and the funds to keep it going.”

Husselmann said the problem was not simply a matter of reducing costs or increasing occupancy.

“Whether there are 10 people in the building or whether there are 50 people in the building, your rates and taxes stay the same.

“Your utilities still stay the same, and we just don’t have the funds to keep going.”

She said urgent infrastructure problems at the home made matters worse.

“The electricity [installation] is not compliant, so we could be sitting with a fire, and to fix that is nearly R200,000.

“We cannot continue to operate at a loss and [we can’t] put the organisation and the residents at risk.”

Husselmann said the sale had already gone through.

“There’s no legal foundation for people to stop the sale.”

However, concerns have been raised about a perceived lack of transparency in the handling of the process.

Kerry-Anne Lentz of the Cambridge Presbyterian Church said the closure of the home raised questions about the displacement of vulnerable residents and the lack of public engagement.

“People are phoning to get rooms, and they’re being told that they’re fully booked and that there are no rooms available.

“But there are still people, there are still rooms available,” she said.

Lentz also disputed the number of residents cited by the board.

“We were there last Sunday and there were over 75.”

She said the situation highlighted a broader crisis in the provision of care for the elderly in the city.

“There is a lack of sufficient alternative care facilities and there wasn’t as much transparency and public involvement in the decision-making process.”

Other retirement homes in the city said they were already at full capacity and unable to absorb the displaced residents.

Kennersley Park South nursing services manager Rene Wienekus described the situation at Manor House as sad.

“Unfortunately, Kennersley Park is full at the moment; we don’t have space,” she said.

“Otherwise, we would have reached out and said, ‘look, we’ve got space available’.

“Right now, we don’t have space, but what we can offer is the procedure that we follow.

“They can just fill in application forms, and we put their names on a waiting list.

“As soon as a room or a bed becomes available, we do phone.”

Kennersley Park accommodates 105 residents in independent living, assisted living and frail care facilities.

Berea Gardens executive director Mike Schulze said the situation there was similarly constrained.

“With our accommodation here, which is comparable to the manor, we do have quite a long waiting list.

“We certainly don’t have any space available to immediately accommodate anyone, unless they happen to be on our waiting list,” he said.

Schulze said the closure of any retirement home added pressure to an already strained system.

“I think any retirement home that closes is obviously not a good thing.

“I don’t know what alternatives have been put in place, but it’s never a good thing when any retirement home closes,” he said.

In February, the Dispatch reported that a number of elderly residents faced an uncertain future after being forced to leave their place of residence, the Ndiphelele Yehova Old Age Home, which previously operated in eBompini.

Some of them were moved to another, smaller, premises in eBhongweni, near King Phalo Aiport, but others were reportedly rejected by their families, forcing social development officials to step in.

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