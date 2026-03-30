Five arrested after ‘express kidnap for ransom’ leads to murder

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Steven Gruzd, South African Institute of International Affairs programme head, was found dead after he was kidnapped.

Johannesburg researcher Steven Gruzd was killed after a suspected “express kidnap for ransom” crime.

Tributes are pouring in on social media for Gruzd, head of the African Governance and Diplomacy Programme at the South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA). He was also known for his hobby, Scrabble, for which he was a continental champion.

Police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko said a murder case was opened on Saturday.

“Five suspects have been arrested within the Jeppe policing precinct and are expected to appear before the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Monday. Investigations are ongoing,” Sibeko said.

The Community Security Organisation (CSO) said it was alerted at about 6.30pm on Friday to a missing community member. A search operation involving the CSO, CAP Security and law enforcement was launched.

“Within an hour it became apparent that the community member had been kidnapped,” the CSO said. He was located but already deceased in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The CSO said the crime is believed to be criminal in nature and linked to ransom and theft, commonly referred to as an express kidnapping.

The SAIIA said of Gruzd: “An integral part of the institute, Steve was known for his unwavering dedication to his work and his commitment to the policy community in Africa. We will miss his brilliant mind, his deep camaraderie and his gentle spirit.”

TimesLIVE