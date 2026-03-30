Nigerian high commission apologises over controversial ‘king’ coronation

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The Nigerian high commission has apologised and clarified that an event believed to have been an installation of a Nigerian king in KuGompo was actually a cultural event and not a coronation of a monarch. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Nigerian high commission has apologised to Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane over the controversy surrounding the alleged coronation of a Nigerian “king” in the province.

Nigerian chief Solomon Ogbonna Eziko was reportedly installed as “Igwe Ndigbo Na East London”.

The ceremony took place in KuGompo and videos of the proceedings quickly went viral, sparking widespread disapproval from political parties and traditional leaders.

Zolile Williams, the Eastern Cape MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs, distanced his department and the House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders from the event, condemning the “so-called installation” of a foreign king within the province.

Traditional leaders protested against the alleged coronation of the Nigerian “king” in the province on Monday.

In its letter to Mabuyane, the Nigerian high commission in South Africa clarified that the event was intended as a cultural celebration rather than the “supposed installation” of a king.

“We assure the honourable premier that the supposed installation was a mere cultural celebration, and we are genuinely sorry for the negative perception this development may have caused,” the commission stated. “The pomp, fanfare, and media coverage surrounding the event — which understandably drew public ire — are highly regretted.”

It said the ceremony was an isolated cultural occurrence and there is no intention to establish a kingdom within South African borders.

Reaffirming its confidence in the bilateral relations between Nigeria and South Africa, the high commission expressed its deep respect for local customs.

“We hold the traditional institutions of South Africa in the highest regard and would not allow our nationals living in any part of the country to denigrate, disrespect or affront the traditional council,” the letter read.

“The historical and brotherly bond between South Africa and Nigeria is steeped in a shared history of ubuntu and the liberation of the African people. We will never endorse any act capable of undermining our warm and cordial relations.”

The high commission appealed to the premier to help de-escalate tensions and prevent planned protests in the area.

“We most respectfully appeal to the honourable premier to use your respected office to intervene and appeal to the host communities across South Africa. We ask that they not be provoked by this unfortunate incident and instead shelve planned protests,” it said.

The Nigerian authorities expressed a firm commitment to working with South African officials to ensure harmonious coexistence and to prevent future incidents that could endanger the solid ties between the two nations.

“Our commitment to deepening the ties between our two peoples also remains as solid and unwavering as ever.”

TimesLIVE