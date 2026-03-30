Suspended Eastern Cape principal in court on kidnap, assault charges

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The victim has opened a case with the police after the alleged assault, in which the principal is implicated.

The Eastern Cape education department has suspended a school principal who appeared in the Ntabankulu magistrate’s court on Monday on kidnap and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm charges.

Mamkeli Mkula, a principal at Dweba senior secondary school, was arrested on Friday alongside three security guards Sive Mgongqa, Mongezi Nondlazana and Bonginkosi Gxathule.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the state applied for a postponement to verify the safety of the complainant.

“Police are also investigating allegations that accused 1 (Mkula) was carrying a firearm,” he said.

Last week, police confirmed to the Dispatch that two separate cases were opened against Mkula and his co-accused.

Police spokesperson Nobuntu Gantana said in the first incident, a 23-year-old complainant alleged he was summoned to the school on March 16.

According to Gantana, the complainant alleged the school principal together with about 10 educators had assaulted him.

This allegedly followed an assault incident the previous weekend involving the complainant and another teacher.

“The victim is not a learner,” Gantana said.

In another incident, on Tuesday March 17, according to Gantana, a 17-year-old victim alleged that he was assaulted with a pipe by the school principal and three security guards after he was accused of stealing from the school premises.

“The victim is a learner,” she said.

Health spokesperson Siyanda Mañana previously confirmed that one of the complainants was admitted at Siphetu hospital where he received treatment.

The pupil confirmed to the Dispatch that he spent a week at the hospital.

On Monday, parents demonstrated outside the court premises demanding the accused be denied bail.

The case was postponed to Tuesday for a ruling on a bail application.

Provincial education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said: “The new development is that we have suspended the principal of the school.”

Daily Dispatch