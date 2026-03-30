Walter Sisulu University unveils new branding strategy

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NEW ERA: Senior Director: Marketing & Communications Yonela Tukwayo, council member judge Luleka Flatela, Vice-Chancellor and Principal Dr Thandi Mgwebi and Council member Dr. Mthembeni Tebelele during the re-branding of Walter Sisulu University at its Mthatha campus on Friday.

Walter Sisulu University has officially been rebranded as iYunivesithi Walter Sisulu with a new logo.

In a glittering ceremony on Friday, vice-chancellor and principal Dr Thandi Mgwebi called the moment “a declaration of who we are, what we stand for and of the future we are committed to building together”.

Though its legal name remained Walter Sisulu University, it was simply giving prominence to be called simply Walter Sisulu with primacy given to the Xhosa reference iYunivesithi Walter Sisulu, according to the university.

Council chair Prof Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said this was “in keeping with our brand to embrace the original knowledge fountains of the Eastern Cape while we aspire for global recognition”.

Part of the repositioning included a deliberate effort to move away from informal nicknames as the university had indicated it wanted to discourage the use of “Wusu”, a colloquial name that had long been used.

Addressing luminaries at the rebranding launch at the Nelson Mandela Drive campus in Mthatha, Mgwebi admitted the news of the new brand campaign had ignited interest from far and wide, increased dialogue about the institution and brought attention in so many ways.

“This moment is not about unveiling a new brand, it marks a significant moment of our institution.

“I call upon you to use this as a moment of reflection and renewal where we not only change our legacy but change it to actionable possibilities,” she said.

“We use our identity and also express it but also elevate it.

“Our university is an institution born of history and guided by values of transformation, access and justice.

“Our foundings are rooted in the aspirations of a people determined to claim their place in the world through education.”

A brand is not defined by symbols and design, it is defined by lived experiences, how you welcome a first year student, how we support success, how we produce knowledge, engage communities, uphold excellence, dignity and accountability

She said this was done with deep appreciation of where the institution came from but with even greater clarity of where it was heading.

Though the institution had managed to make an imprint globally, it remained proudly African in identity, perspective and ambition.

Crucially, the new identity was aligned and anchored in “our proposed signature themes of the university”, she said.

Those pillars would continue to shape the institution’s agenda and social contribution.

“We declare that Walter Sisulu University will not just participate in global conversations, we will shape them.

“A brand is not defined by symbols and design, it is defined by lived experiences, how you welcome a first year student, how we support success, how we produce knowledge, engage communities, uphold excellence, dignity and accountability,” Mgwebi said.

She also urged current students to be patient, saying there were moves to address issues including conditions within student residences.

Meanwhile, Lungisa Fuzile, a member of the university’s council, and former National Treasury director-general, said while change usually evoked anxiety, the rebranding was a culmination of a series of fundamental changes that had taken place at the university.

The new logo and rebranded name, were among the last stages of those changes.

“It is just one of the chapters in a very fat book about this institution that is named after one of our icons.

“It’s about reinforcing our brand as a reflection of our identity, our values and aspirations,” he said.

He described Sisulu as a leader of integrity, resilience, humility and unity who had served with the utmost selflessness.

He was also a champion of education, equality and human dignity.

“So there is a very special symbiotic relationship between the person this institution is named after and what the university is about,” Fuzile said.

Convocation president Dr Lunga Mantashe praised the university for taking this bold step.

“Universities across the world that succeed show a great strength of imagination.

“They see themselves somewhere in a future time,” he said.

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