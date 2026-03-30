Wim Trengove urges Rhodes graduates to 'make a difference'

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Constitutional litigator, human rights activist and lawyer Wim Trengove, SC, on Friday urged Rhodes University graduates to go out into the world and use their degree “not only to make a living but to make a difference”.

Trengove was awarded an honorary doctorate by Rhodes University at its Autumn graduation, along with internationally acclaimed actress Leleti Khumalo and renowned sculptor Maureen Quin.

In his graduation address, Trengove paid tribute to fellow lawyer, anti-apartheid activist and international peace maker Fink Haysom, who died last week, saying he was an example of someone who had used his law degree to make a profound difference in the world.

“He agitated, advocated and litigated in defence of fundamental human rights of the oppressed. He was harassed, detained without trial, placed in solitary confinement and under house arrest to neutralise him. He remained uncowed and played an active role in the struggle against a profoundly unjust apartheid regime.”

He said even though SA was now a democratic society founded on the rule of law with the protection of fundamental rights, there remained a moral burden to “make a difference”

“We live in a deeply unequal society where millions live without basic amenities of life. A life without dignity. Those of us who have enjoyed the privilege of a superb education also have a moral duty to use our skills to make South Africa a better place for all who live in it.”

While there was now a constitution and vast body of laws protecting human rights those protections were often “more apparent than real because they are not always respected and enforced.”

Security around recently installed Rhodes Chancellor, retired constitutional court Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga — who is also chairing the judicial commission of inquiry into criminality, corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system — was discreet but tight.

Trengove quipped that he had appeared before Madlanga often in court in his black legal gown.

“It is an extraordinary privilege to appear before you now in a red gown”

Over the course of a career spanning 50 years he has stood in the courts of this country and made arguments that have altered the lives of millions of South Africans many of whom may never know his name

Public orator Prof Michelle Karels said Trengove’s life and work had helped to write the moral constitution of a nation.

He hadn’t just worked in the law but had helped shape it.

“Over the course of a career spanning 50 years he has stood in the courts of this country and made arguments that have altered the lives of millions of South Africans many of whom may never know his name.”

He occupied territory the state tried to make uninhabitable, representing political detainees and families whose relatives had been killed by the state.

In the post-apartheid years he became one of the country’s foremost constitutional advocates. He argued for the abolition of the death penalty, for the righto of HIV positive women and their newborn children to receive anti-retroviral treatment — a case whose outcome was “measured not in legal reports but in lives saved”.

“Case after case, decade after decade Trengove appeared on the side of those whose dignity was at stake, those whose rights are contested and whose access to law is insecure. For the dispossessed and the dying for the discriminated against and the condemned. This is not coincidence, it is character.”

Rhodes vice chancellor Dr Sizwe Mabizela also called on graduates to “live a life of service, to lead with purpose, and to contribute meaningfully to the world around you.

“Wherever life takes you, strive to be the light that dispels the shadows of greed, corruption, hatred, selfishness, and division. Lead with compassion, uphold the values of honesty and justice, and use your knowledge to create meaningful change.”

More than 2000 excited graduates attended six ceremonies over the course of the week.

Mabizela said 2 190 students had been awarded degrees, postgraduate diplomas, and postgraduate certificates. A total of 1 340 (or 61%) were awarded undergraduate bachelor’s degrees, while 850 (or 39%), received postgraduate qualifications, diplomas, and certificates.

Sixty-nine percent (69%) of the graduating students were women.

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