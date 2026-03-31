AbaThembu Kingdom denounces violence over ‘Igbo king’ coronation

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AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo with on his side David Saranga, the director of the Digital Diplomacy Bureau at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, speaking at his Nkululekweni private residency in Mthatha on Thursday denounced leadership of SA president Cyril Ramaphosa and declared friendship with the West and that USA president Donald Trump is his friend, Israel is his second home and is an ally of Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Pictures LULAMILE FENI

The AbaThembu Kingdom has officially distanced itself from the violent protests that erupted in KuGompo City (formerly East London) on Monday.

What began as a peaceful march by traditional leaders, political parties, and civil rights organisations turned volatile as protesters demonstrated against the alleged coronation of a Nigerian national, Chief Solomon Ogbonna Eziko, as “Igwe Ndigbo Na East London” (King of the Igbo).

The unrest resulted in significant property damage, with several vehicles stoned or torched. About 13 people were reported injured during the clashes. The violence further escalated as protesters targeted and looted foreign-owned shops.

While expressing support for the underlying cause, the AbaThembu Kingdom explicitly disassociated itself from the subsequent lawlessness.

“The AbaThembu Kingdom supports the constitutional right to peaceful protest but rejects any form of lawlessness and criminal conduct,” spokesperson Mayibuye Mandela said.

Mandela clarified that neither King Buyelekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo nor any member of the AbaThembu Royal Council participated in the march. “Those who attended did so in their personal capacity and do not represent the AbaThembu Kingdom in any official form.”

He described the unfolding events as deeply concerning, raising questions regarding the efficacy of law enforcement and intelligence structures.

Mandela challenged Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, the South African Police Service (SAPS) and intelligence agencies to explain what preventative measures were implemented to safeguard the community and its infrastructure.

“It must be clearly stated that the organisers of the march did not invite hooliganism, looting, or the destruction of property,” Mandela said. “If the country has functional intelligence capabilities, why were early warnings not acted upon to prevent this violence?”

The kingdom also questioned why authorities allowed the situation regarding the “Igwe” installation to escalate, noting that such ceremonies raise serious concerns about respect for local customs, traditional authority, and national sovereignty.

“There must be accountability and clarity on how such a situation was allowed to arise. These are urgent questions that go to the heart of governance and the duty of the state to protect its people.”

The AbaThembu Kingdom clarified that KuGompo falls under the land of the AmaRharhabe. They expressed solidarity with the AmaRharhabe people regarding their legitimate concerns, provided that such support is “rooted in lawful, peaceful, and dignified processes”.

In response to the controversy, the Kings Forum has announced it will formally communicate with the Nigerian Consulate in South Africa to address the alleged coronation of a Nigerian national as a king within the Eastern Cape.