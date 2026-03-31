Big boost for grassroots sport in Eastern Cape

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POLICY DIRECTION: Eastern Cape sport, recreation, arts and culture MEC Sibulele Ngongo delivers her department’s budget and policy speech in the Eastern Cape provincial legislature on Wednesday.

The Eastern Cape government has set aside more than R10m to strengthen grassroots sport, as concerns mount over failing facilities that have called into question the province’s ability to host a major national tournament.

Some of the funds are to be used to train coaches, including teachers and volunteers, and bolster the leadership capacity and improve governance of sports federations in the province.

The allocations follow a sport and recreation leadership conference held at the Mpekweni Beach Resort near Port Alfred in 2025, where officials and stakeholders examined the challenges facing the sector.

The renewed investment comes amid growing concern about the state of sports infrastructure in the province.

There has also been a renewed focus on school sport as the province prepares to host the National School Sport Winter Championships in the Buffalo City Metro from July 11 to 16.

The Eastern Cape government has allocated R5.15m towards the tournament, which is expected to bring together about 1,600 players in the under-15 and under-17 age groups competing in rugby, football, hockey and volleyball.

Delivering her policy speech at the Bhisho legislature last week, sport, recreation, arts and culture MEC Sibulele Ngongo said there was a need to improve leadership and governance in sport structures through better training, clearer policies and more transparent reporting.

She said R300,000 had been allocated for capacity-building within the Eastern Cape Sport Confederation.

The funding will support governance and administration training for eight district sport councils in the 2026/2027 financial year.

The allocation is in addition to R5.021m that is to be transferred to the confederation to strengthen leadership and management of federations, while also supporting coaching and women in sport initiatives.

“While we acknowledge that we have inherited an inequitable, unequal and divided sport and recreation landscape, one burdened by historical backlogs particularly in peri-urban and rural areas where infrastructure and access remain limiting factors to realise equal opportunities, the absence of strong institutions and accountable leadership will continue to slow the pace of transformation.

“As a result, this conference was convened to confront barriers, to convert challenges into opportunities, and to rebuild, reimagine and continue to shape the Eastern Cape as The Home of Legends, a province where heritage inspires, talent thrives and every child has the chance to rise,” Ngongo said.

She said the department would roll out a province-wide training programme to improve the delivery of sport and recreation.

A total of 465 coaches, 290 teachers and 480 volunteers will be trained across various sporting codes in coaching, officiating, administration and recreation programmes.

The initiative, which includes training in rugby, cricket, netball and CAF C licences, is expected to cost R4.5m.

Ngongo acknowledged that there had been poor co-ordination between her department and the provincial department of education, saying it had affected school sport.

To address this, she announced plans to convene a provincial school sport summit in the coming financial year.

A budget of R200,000 had been set aside for the event, which she said would serve as “a catalyst to produce a signed collaboration framework”.

There are schools that don’t play sport, not because facilities are not there, but because the pressure is too much and principals are more concerned with results

Eastern Cape school sport secretary Zolile Mpobole said improving teachers’ coaching skills was critical.

“We need to capacitate teachers because they are given particular codes to coach but they aren’t equipped to do so.

“Normally it happens because they are young and take the opportunity even though they don’t understand the sport.

“They need to be empowered with technical skills like coaching and refereeing.

“However, we need to understand the pressure they are faced with.

“There are schools that don’t play sport, not because facilities are not there, but because the pressure is too much and principals are more concerned with results,” he said.

It emerged in February that BCM risked losing the right to host the school sport winter championships after national inspectors flagged serious shortcomings at several venues, including noncompliant volleyball facilities and a shortage of suitable soccer fields.

Officials were ordered to address the issues ahead of a follow-up inspection, with concerns raised that failure to do so could result in the province forfeiting its hosting rights.

Business leaders previously warned that losing the tournament would be a big economic blow for the metro because thousands of visitors were expected to attend.

Ngongo said BCM could generate an estimated R14m in economic spin-offs from hosting the event.

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