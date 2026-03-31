BREAKING | Fort Hare vice-chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu suspended

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University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu has been suspended, council chair Siyanda Makaula confirmed in a statement on Tuesday evening.

The statement said Buhlungu had been placed on precautionary suspension.

Makaula said, “The vice-chancellor and principal, Prof Sakhela Buhlungu, was duly notified of the outcome of the investigation, as well as council’s resolution regarding consequence management.

“He was afforded an opportunity to make representations as to why disciplinary action should not be instituted against him,” he said.

Makaula said after consideration of his representations, the council resolved, at its meeting on March 30, to place Prof Buhlungu on precautionary suspension.

“The suspension has since taken effect,” he said.

He said the investigation established that four senior management employees, including the vice-chancellor, had failed to comply with the requirements of Section 19.1 of the University Statute, in that council approval was not obtained for the appointments of the executive directors.

“Considering these findings, council unanimously resolved that appropriate disciplinary action be instituted against the implicated employees,” he said.

Makaula said the council acknowledged that the decision was a significant development and may lead to uncertainty, concern and apprehension among staff, students and the wider university community.

“In order to maintain continuity and stability in the university’s operations, council has appointed the DVC: research, partnerships and innovation, Dr Nthabi Taole-Mjimba, to serve as acting vice-chancellor and principal until the conclusion of the ongoing disciplinary processes.

“We wish to reassure all staff, students and the wider Fort Hare community that this measure is precautionary in nature. We are committed to following due process in accordance with the relevant governance rules, policies and legal frameworks,” he said.

Buhlungu took the reins of the university in 2017, succeeding Dr Mvuyo Tom. In 2021 his term was extended.

Students held a protest in September 2025 demanding his resignation, saying he had reached the university’s age limit of 65.

In a statement released by the university at the time it said, “the orchestrated shutdown was nothing more than a direct assault on robust governance systems that had been put in place by the university’s council as part of the university’s renewal agenda”.

Daily Dispatch