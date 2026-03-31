Former Sassa official and businesswoman in court over tender fraud

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Former Sassa official Luzuko Luntu Qina, 60, and co-accused Doreen Maqu Makhaye, 46, were granted R5,000 bail each.

A former Eastern Cape South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) spokesperson and a businesswoman have appeared in court in connection with alleged tender fraud dating back more than a decade.

Luzuko Luntu Qina, 60, of Tsholomnqa, Doreen Maqu Makhaye, 46, of Johannesburg, and her company, Azande Consulting CC, appeared in the magistrate’s court in KuGompo City on Monday on charges of fraud and money laundering.

They were granted R5,000 bail each after the state did not oppose their release.

They handed themselves over to the Hawks earlier on Monday.

According to the charge sheet, the case relates to ministerial outreach events held in 2013 and 2014 during visits by then social development minister Bathabile Dlamini.

The programme was aimed at combating poverty by bringing government services closer to communities, including distributing social relief such as school uniforms to pupils in the Chris Hani, OR Tambo and Amathole districts and Nelson Mandela Bay.

Service providers were contracted to supply catering, transport, tents and sound systems.

However, it is alleged that some companies claimed payment for services they did not provide.

Prosecutors allege that between November 2013 and June 2014, the accused misrepresented that a payment of R494,870 for catering services at an outreach event in Mvezo Great Place was legitimate.

The charge sheet states that White Dove Investments was paid for catering services it did not render and was not entitled to claim.

It is further alleged that the accused knowingly dealt with proceeds of unlawful activities, including payments amounting to about R474,000 to Azande Consulting for services that were not provided.

At the moment we cannot reveal the exact amount, but there were companies that submitted invoices to Sassa; some rendered services worth about R30,000 or R15,000 yet were not part of the event but got paid huge amounts for services that were not rendered — Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana, Hawks spokesperson

The transactions allegedly served to conceal the source and movement of the funds or to assist in benefiting from the proceeds of fraud.

Another accused, Ntombizodwa Teressa Mngoma, has also been arrested in connection with the case.

In bail affidavits, Qina and Makhaye said they had no previous convictions or pending cases and intended to plead not guilty.

Qina said he had co-operated with investigators and would comply with bail conditions.

He told the court that being kept in custody would prejudice him as he supported children, including one at university and another in preschool.

Makhaye, a qualified journalist, also said she had a clean record and would abide by bail conditions.

She told the court she supported her siblings’ children.

Investigating officer Lwazi Solombela did not oppose bail, saying both accused had co-operated.

He had initially proposed bail of R15,000 each.

The case was postponed to June 2 for Qina and Makhaye to join other accused.

Outside court, Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said investigations had revealed irregular payments to companies that did not render services, while legitimate service providers were underpaid.

“At the moment we cannot reveal the exact amount, but there were companies that submitted invoices to Sassa; some rendered services worth about R30,000 or R15,000 yet were not part of the event but got paid huge amounts for services that were not rendered.

“This arrest is a start of what we are doing, and we are continuing with our investigation.

“There is a lot that will be unfolding, and hopefully there are many suspects that will be added,” Mhlakuvana said.

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