Free in sixty-three: The Africanist politics of land, masculinity and revolution

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The spirit of KuGompo was re-ignited in the metro with the shift towards armed struggle.

In 1961, after the Sharpeville massacre, the ANC declared that it would embark on an armed struggle against the apartheid state. The Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) followed with the formation of the Poqo, its armed wing in 1962.

After the Bloody Sunday massacre in Duncan Village in 1952 where police killed scores of people taking part in the ANC’s defiance campaign, the city tightened law enforcement and expanded the municipal police. But there were still 68,000 people living in East Bank alone with more than 20 people per site. It was overcrowded, there was a deep sense of hopelessness and it was politically explosive.

At this time, the city saw the rise of the PAC which focused on the land issue, pass laws and mobilised under the slogan “Free in Sixty-Three”. In East London, youths were especially captivated by this slogan and migrants longed for their land.

On April 8 1963, following many months of mobilisation, hundreds of youths calling themselves the “soldiers of Sobukwe” gathered in the forests around Amalinda armed with pangas, knives, a few firearms and homemade bombs. They aimed to take the city and Qonce (then King William’s Town) and then start a revolution across the region.

Land hunger and the rise of the PAC in the metro

The rise of the PAC nationally followed the declaration of the Freedom Charter in 1955, which proclaimed that all in South Africa should share the land, and should have equal rights.

Some of the young PAC warriors at a Cambridge Police Station line-up in April 1963, Malcolm Dyani is #4. Over 70 young fighters were arrested and appeared in the line up. Picture from police files, Cape Town archives (SUPPLIED)

Africanists among the ANC leaders, like Robert Sobukwe and others, opposed this wording because it ignored the impact as colonial dispossession, especially in relation to land. In 1958, Sobukwe and his followers formally split to form the PAC.

At this decisive moment in the political history of East London, the entire branch of the ANC in the city switched allegiance to the PAC, which was now led by the former ANC stalwart, Cornelius Fazzie. The shift showed just have much the city had lost faith and hope in liberalism and the promise of inclusion.

The PAC prioritised the return of land and the violent destruction of white power as a prerequisite for African liberation. They argued that whites themselves were part of the infrastructures of their oppression, not just police stations and power lines.

This was a strong message and appealed to those who sought revenge for the mass killings of the Defiance Campaign supporters and the police violence that followed. As hope for improvement faded, many also thought more about what they had lost. Nowhere in South Africa was the pain and injustice of land dispossession more intensely felt that in the hinterland of the city.

Gender politics in the city

The Defiance Campaign and the struggles of the early 1950s led by the ANC were primarily about civil rights and living conditions in the townships. In this struggle, women were centrally involved. Some came to the city as “runaway girls”, fleeing patriarchy in the countryside, and had clawed their way into the city as matriarchs and entrepreneurs, preying on the earnings of migrants.

Hatred against informers has deep roots in SA. A police image showing when the armed PAC youths were rounded up in the Amalinda forests following information from informers. Photograph from police files, Cape Town archives. (SUPPLIED)

They were the ones who were most affected by increases in lodgers’ fees, harsher pass controls, and new municipal beer halls and eating at houses, that stripped away their profits. In a Defiance Campaign for civil rights, landladies and amatsotsikazi were often the first on the streets. They egged on the youth to fight the police and defy the state.

They wanted a city with improved conditions and rights for women. Most location matriarchs did not long for the countryside, nor did they desire to fetch water, hoe and hlonipha men. They wanted a better future for themselves in the city.

Their urban radicalism was one of the reasons the state wanted to get them out of the city and back into the countryside under the authority of men. Their immediate interests were not so much in the acquisition of land, than in the control of the location.

1958 men’s riots

By the mid-1950s, the white city fathers and the police wanted to work with conservative African men to clear the East Bank location of the scourge of “tsotsis”. Gestures of support that the city might turn a blind eye emboldened migrants and older men to take to the streets of East Bank with batons in December 1958 and “wash” them clean of disrespectful and criminal youth.

For more than a week, older men with sticks beat and even killed youths under the watchful eye of the municipal police before this violence was reined in. It was a flash in the pan because no sooner had the older men withdrawn, than the tsotsis re-emerged on the street corners, robbing migrants.

This is where the PAC made a critical intervention. It sent out cadres to protect migrants and ensure they their wages were not stolen. The organisation explicitly set out to bridge the gap between young and older men, using a politics of land nostalgia and revolution.

Talk of the restoring land appealed to migrants and patriarchs, while the promise of revolution and slogans of “free in sixty-three” captivated many of the urban youth, who were willing to convert their pent-up anger and frustrations into struggle masculinities.

Struggle masculinities and revolutionary cowboys

In East Bank, Fazzie made an enormous effort to train a new cohort of youth leaders. He owned a shop near the migrant hostels and would have the youth come in for sessions on political education.

Fazzie taught them the history of land dispossession, and stories of great Xhosa chiefs and kings. He even took the young activists, like Malcolm Dyani, with him to the PAC headquarters in the Basotholand mountains to meet the national leadership.

Fuelled by visions of imminent freedom and military training in the Basotho highlands, urban youth were sold on a promise of virtuous masculinity and redemptive violence. They wanted to complete their political training in the mountains and fight for freedom.

To prepare themselves for this journey, Dyani tells of how he and his followers spent many afternoons in the Springbok cinema house downtown and in bioscopes in the racially mixed North-End, watching B-grade westerns and imagining themselves as cowboy revolutionaries armed with guns and fighting for freedom.

He recalled how excited they became and how much they wanted to steal guns from white homes and started to stockpile stolen weapons and even make their own explosives. Some of the youths that went for training in Basotholand were taught these skills.

Every Sunday, the PAC followers met behind B-hostel with migrants to be addressed by their leaders. There would sometimes be hundreds, even thousands, at these gatherings. Speakers would tell stories of the trickery of whites who stripped Africans of their possessions and dignity, leaving them in poverty.

At the end of the meeting, the elders would call the young warriors to gather and move into the bushes around the township for training. All who joined were required to carry pangas, which they raised above their heads as they marched into the bushes singing: “We are Sobukwe’s soldiers”.

The twilight revolution

In the days and weeks before a planned attack on the city, PAC youth sharpened their pangas in the workshop of Vuyani Mngaza’s Pan African Motors. Other activists made homemade bombs and loaded guns in the yards of safe houses of PAC loyalists in the location.

At the same time traditional healers were being prepared for sprinkle intelezi and war medicines to give the youth luck and help them remain invisible in the forests as they launched the “Free in Sixty-Three” revolution.

In a letter received from Basotholand calling for revolution, the PAC leadership spoke of mass mobilisation in coded language, as a “dance”, and of weapons as instruments and capabilities to make the dance a “success”.

But behind this language was a rallying cry of elders calling the youth to mobilise and fight for their freedom, to prove their masculinity and liberate their communities. They were being asked to prove their political masculinity, learned in the mountains of Basotholand and honed with their pangas in the forests of the city.

For weeks before April 8 1963, youth were moving around the townships recruiting new members and telling them of their plans. It was to be their downfall: informers went to the police and spilt the beans.

The soldiers of Sobukwe from the locations marched into the Amalinda forests at twilight under a fluorescent orange and purple sky, which some saw as a further as a sign of hope. But even before the PAC warriors could divide up into their battalions to go to different parts of the city, they were intercepted and dispersed by the police.

By April 10 1963, most of the PAC leaders were arrested and in jail. They were soon tried and sent to Robben Island where they were tortured and crushed. In the meantime, the apartheid police and army swept across the region in 1963 with the single aim of smashing the PAC.

Back to the names: KuGompo and Emonti

In the city, KuGompo is the rock of war, restoration and hope. The PAC healers and cadres went to the rock as their forefathers had done during the colonial wars of dispossession. They asked for strength and protection for their warriors.

KuGompo speaks to a restorative Xhosa nationalism, which rests on the power of men fighting for freedom. But the fight for freedom in the city always seemed closest when men and women fought together, such as during the Defiance Campaign. The fighting spirit was always stronger in the politics of the streets than in the mountains and forests.

This happened under Clements Kadalie in the 1920s and 1930s as thousands of women supported the bread-and-butter issues of workers. These were struggles for the city rather than for the entire nation.

On the streets, the city speaks of Emonti – the mouth which in Xhosa, is a “wound that should never be shut”.

Emonti was not to be masked. It is a primary organ for culture and communication. It stands for openness, inclusiveness and ubuntu. The dreams of freedom in the city and all those who live in it, which is the topic in this series, are perhaps better served by the mouth than the rock.