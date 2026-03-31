Gunmen kill motorist in Eastern Cape attack,16 R5 rifle cartridges recovered

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The gunmen fled the scene on foot after the attack. Stock photo.

Two balaclava-clad men sprayed a vehicle with bullets in the Eastern Cape, leaving the driver dead and 16 R5 rifle cartridges scattered around.

The passenger fled the scene unharmed.

The incident happened in Section B, Joe Slovo, Cofimvaba, on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said the incident happened just before 7pm.

“Community members heard a loud bang, initially believed to be the explosion of an electrical box,” Mgolodela said.

“Moments later, multiple gunshots rang out in the area.

“Residents reportedly went outside their homes and witnessed two unidentified men, their faces concealed with balaclavas, opening fire on a Corsa bakkie using high-calibre firearms.”

After the shooting, the suspects fled the scene on foot.

The driver of the bakkie was declared dead at the scene.

The passenger managed to flee during the attack and was unharmed.

“Upon arrival, police recovered 16 R5 rifle cartridges and three bullets at the crime scene, indicating the intensity of the attack,” Mgolodela said.

“Cofimvaba police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.”

Police are appealing to anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to contact Raymond Monwabisi Matiwane on 071-928-7099.

“Information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality, and anonymity will be guaranteed,” Mgolodela said.

District police commissioner Rudolph Adolph has appealed to the community to work closely with police to combat crime.

“Police will only be able to successfully investigate crime with your assistance, as you are the witnesses to these incidents,” Adolph said.

Daily Dispatch