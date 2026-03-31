‘Pens-down’ scourge resurfaces in KuGompo City

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Hundreds of teenagers converged on Quigney for a pens-down party. FILE PICTURE

Community leaders raised the alarm after incidents of underage drinking were reported in parts of Quigney and Mdantsane on Saturday evening, as pupils celebrated the end of the first school term.

Witnesses said large groups of teenagers, some believed to be as young as 15, were seen openly consuming alcohol and roaming the streets in a state of intoxication.

In Quigney, beachfront areas and nearby streets were reportedly crowded with young people drinking in public, while in Mdantsane concerns centred on a well-known drinking establishment that reopened in December.

Residents allege the venue, said to be owned by foreign nationals, has become a hotspot for underage patrons.

The gatherings, known as “pens-down” celebrations, quickly degenerated into disorderly scenes in both areas.

Siya Kalisi of the Mdantsane Crime Forum said its members had tried to close down the drinking establishment because it was causing problems in NU1.

“The establishment reopened in December. It is allegedly run by foreign nationals who are selling fake alcohol.

“We have been getting a lot of reports about the place, because they are [allegedly] selling alcohol to underage children, who then become targets of criminals.”

Community members expressed frustration, saying the situation highlighted the continuing failure of the authorities to enforce liquor laws and protect minors.

Quigney Ratepayers’ Association spokesperson Lwandy Ngebe said: “We are aware of reports regarding underage drinking in North Street, Quigney, over the weekend.

“We have not received information about injuries.

“We will continue to emphasise the need for collaborative efforts between authorities, parents and the community to address these issues.

“The ongoing challenges require a collective approach as pointing fingers will not resolve the problem.

“We condemn such incidents and stress the importance of parental responsibility in supervising minors, given the risks associated with underage drinking.”

A woman said some teenagers were covered in blood. I wonder why police did not pick that up in their patrols?

Community Police Forum provincial secretary Ludumo Salman said he received reports from a concerned Quigney resident about underage children consuming alcohol in the area.

“I received a frantic phone call on Saturday evening about illegal drinking taking place in Quigney.

“A woman said some teenagers were covered in blood. I wonder why police did not pick that up in their patrols?”

Another Mdantsane resident said: “It is worrying to see children in this condition. Some could barely stand or speak properly.”

The latest incidents have reignited painful memories of the 2022 Enyobeni Tavern tragedy in Scenery Park, which claimed the lives of 21 teenagers during a “pens-down” celebration.

The victims were found dead inside the tavern in the early hours of June 26 that year.

An inquest into the tragedy is still under way.

Pathologists determined “crush asphyxiation” to be the cause of death, but parents have questioned this, with many suggesting that the youngsters could have ingested toxic chemicals in their drinks and questioning how the tavern owners allowed so many people into the premises, particularly when they were obviously under age.

Reports indicated the teenagers had attended the event as part of post-exam celebrations, a practice that has become common across SA.

The tragedy exposed concerns about underage drinking and regulatory failures, with the tavern owners later facing charges related to the selling of alcohol to minors.

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