Protest over ‘Nigerian king’ erupts into violence in Buffalo City CBD

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CHAOS IN THE STREETS: A march in protest over the alleged installation of a Nigerian king in KuGompo City a few weeks ago turned violent on Monday when protesters torched an unconfirmed number of cars believed to belong to foreign nationals.

A peaceful march through the CBD turned violent on Monday as protesters objecting to foreign influence in Buffalo City Metro began smashing and setting fire to foreign-owned vehicles and businesses.

Police were forced to use stun grenades and teargas to quell the mob.

Ten vehicles believed to belong to foreign nationals were stoned and some torched by rioting protesters.

The march was organised in protest at the circulation of an unconfirmed video of the “coronation” of a Nigerian Igbo “king” in the city earlier in March where Chief Solomon Ogbonna Eziko was named the Igwe Ndigbo of East London.

Provincial authorities and cultural experts later condemned the coronation and the Nigerian high commission has called it “a mere cultural celebration”, apologising for “the negative perception”.

“This is an isolated cultural event and does not in any way constitute a desire, either implicitly or otherwise, to establish a kingdom or usurp the traditional authorities in the Eastern Cape,” acting Nigerian high commissioner Alex Ajayi said in a letter to Eastern Cape leaders.

The demonstration on Monday was organised by Contralesa in the province, together with the anti-illegal migration organisation, March and March Movement, led by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, who has previously been accused of inciting public violence against undocumented foreign nationals.

A protest over the installation of a Nigerian king in KuGompo a few weeks ago turned violent, with demonstrators torching an unconfirmed number of vehicles believed to belong to foreign nationals. (SINO MAJANGAZA)

Among the protesters was a group that had travelled from KwaZulu-Natal, including controversial cultural activist Ngizwe Mchunu.

On Monday, the group marched from Quigney to the City Hall to hand over a memorandum to co-operative governance and traditional affairs deputy minister Zolile Burns-Ncamashe.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed that vehicles believed to belong to foreign nationals were stoned, smashed and torched by rioting protesters.

Gantana also confirmed that one business was torched.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane said the violence and destruction of property was a concern.

“We are concerned about people from other provinces, with the history of causing anarchy and chaos, coming to mobilise people here.

“That is tantamount to inciting violence.

“There is nothing wrong with people protesting, but those who organised the march must understand the consequences.

“We do not want the July unrest 2.0,” Mabuyane said.

Speaking before the violence erupted, Ngobese-Zuma said the country had “kept quiet while foreign nationals were doing as they pleased, so much so that they feel that they need to bring a king here”.

ActionSA provincial chair Athol Trollip confirmed that he and some members of his party, including national spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni, were part of the protest.

“Who said they’re going to make the Eastern Cape an Igbo homeland?” Trollip asked.

“We cannot allow people from foreign countries to come and establish phony kingships …

“I was hoping to be able to convey that message, but before we could do that, one of the marchers got stabbed and they paraded him on the vehicle and showed his stab wound.

“And then that set off an already very emotional, tense atmosphere … [and] the march got completely out of control,” Trollip said.

Yussuf Ismael, who owns a butchery in the city, said they saw this as linked to Operation Dudula and that some people saw this as an opportunity to loot.

Ismael, who was visibly shaken, said: “We are afraid and we are now indoors. We moved far away from our shop [to escape].

“Some people, their main aim is to loot or break something, and they are looking for foreigners,” he said.

A woman, who asked not to be named, said protesters had said they “want to take everything in the shop … I am very scared. This is bad.”

Another unnamed foreign national said he did not understand why they were under attack.

“Our cars are burnt, we don’t know what is happening and what the issue is.

“We don’t know where to go,” he said.

Protests over the installation of a Nigerian king in KuGompo weeks ago escalated into unrest, with demonstrators burning an unknown number of cars believed to belong to foreigners. (SINO MAJANGAZA)

AmaRharhabe royal Prince Xolani Sandile said all tribes were up in arms over the “Nigerian king’s coronation”.

“We humbly ask that the government play its part and no more blood is spilt,” Sandile said.

Burns-Ncamashe said the petition “expressed disgust and disdain” and said foreign nationals had “overstayed their welcome”.

“We consider the [coronation] as a serious diplomatic incident which really we want to warn any other foreign nationals that SA will not tolerate any acts of ill-discipline, acts that are characteristic of undermining our laws and the constitution of the country,” he said.

Burns-Ncamashe said that on April 8, provincial traditional leaders would meet the acting high commissioner.

BCM mayor Princess Faku said: “We want to condemn any form of chaos that is happening in the city because this march was not intended for that.

“It was intended, plainly, to fight against people who want to take over our land and our sovereignty as this country. … we really would not accept chaos when it comes to violence and burning streets of the city.”

A statement from BCM added: “We appeal to all foreign nationals to abide with the immigration laws of the country and to respect traditional institutions.”

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