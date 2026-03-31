Rotary Club celebrates 100 years of ‘service above self’

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The East London Rotary Club will soon celebrate 100 years of community service, youth development and humanitarian projects that make an impact.

Established on April 2 1926, the club began as a gathering of professional men in the city who met regularly to build relationships and, more importantly, to find ways to give back.

Incoming district governor Melonie Gobel said that over the decades the initiative had grown into a powerful force for good, shaping lives and communities across the city and the wider Border region.

“For a hundred years, Rotary has really been about one thing, service above self,” Gobel said.

“It started as a professional networking group, but the heart of it has always been about asking how we can make our community a better place.”

Throughout its long history, the club has been associated with many respected leaders in the city, with generations of members contributing their time, skills and resources to uplift others.

However, the organisation has also evolved with the times.

Women were allowed to join Rotary only in the late 1980s, following a landmark court ruling that opened the doors to greater inclusion.

Gobel said one of the most significant moments in the club’s history was when Angela Church became its first woman president in 1998.

Her leadership marked a turning point and paved the way for more women to take up leadership roles within the organisation.

“Hers was the wonderful accolade of being the first woman to serve as president of the Rotary Club of East London.

“Since then, we’ve seen more women stepping into leadership, which has strengthened the club even further.”

The landscape of our region would be very different if Rotary had not been there

Over the past century, Rotary clubs in the region, including those in Beacon Bay, Bonza Bay, Arcadia, Gately, Qonce and Stutterheim have collectively raised millions of rand for community projects.

These efforts have supported children’s homes, old age homes and housing initiatives for vulnerable families, including single mothers.

“The landscape of our region would be very different if Rotary had not been there,” Gobel said.

“We are incredibly proud of the work that has been done over the past century.”

Beyond local projects, Rotary has also played a major role on the global stage.

One of its most notable initiatives has been the fight against polio through the PolioPlus programme.

Since the 1980s, Rotary members around the world have raised millions of dollars to fund vaccinations and awareness campaigns.

“At one point, thousands of people were being paralysed or dying from polio every year,” Gobel said.

“Today, thanks to Rotary and its partners, the disease has been eradicated in 99% of the world.

“That shows the kind of impact collective action can have.”

As part of the centenary celebrations, the club will host a special gathering alongside a district conference later in April.

The event, supported by district governor Steve Shone, is expected to draw visitors from across the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and surrounding areas.

About 220 delegates are expected to attend the conference, which will take place at the Mpongo Private Game Reserve.

The weekend will not only celebrate the club’s rich history but also highlight ongoing projects and future plans.

The event will also recognise leadership within the district, including the appointment of Gobel as new district governor, the first woman from the Border, Kei and Amathole regions to hold the position, marking another important step forward for inclusion within Rotary.

With about 1,100 members across the district, Rotary clubs continue to work together while maintaining their unique focus areas.

Some prioritise education, while others focus on health care, youth development or social support initiatives such as Breath of Life and Guardians of Hope.

As the Rotary Club of East London celebrates its centenary, members say the mission remains as relevant as ever.

“Our goal is to serve others and to leave our community better than we found it, ensuring that after a hundred years, that commitment is still as strong as ever.”

The Rotary Club of East London has partnered with Fort Grey Public School over the last couple of years. The established a chess club, and have reached great heights from their humble beginnings. Picture: SUPPLIED (SUPPLIED)

James Gobel, District Governor Elect Dr Melonie Gobel, Rotary International President Elect Olayinka Babalola and his wife, Preba Babalola. Picture: SUPPLIED (SUPPLIED)

Disaster Relief Grant through Rotary International: Distribution of mattresses, 1000 blankets and dignity packs to community members who suffered from the floods in Mthatha last year. (SUPPLIED)

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