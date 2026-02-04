Mandla Mandela calls for solidarity with Palestine on anniversary of grandfather’s release

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mandla Mandela is among the South African Global Sumud Flotilla delegates.

Nkosi Mandla Mandela has called on South Africans to gather at the Mvezo Great Place near Mthatha on February 11, the anniversary of his grandfather Nelson Mandela’s release from prison.

This is to express solidarity with Palestine and to raise concerns about what he described as growing foreign influence in the country’s traditional institutions.

In a video message circulated this week, Mandla said the day should be used to highlight SA’s long-standing support for the oppressed, particularly Palestinians, and to challenge what he termed the infiltration of political and traditional structures by pro-Israel interests.

“This day marks a turning point in our march to freedom as South Africans, but it is also a symbol of our commitment to justice and equality,” Mandla said.

His remarks come amid controversy over AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo’s recent engagements with Israeli officials, including reciprocal visits that have drawn criticism from some political and traditional leaders.

Mandla said that sections of the monarchy and other institutions were being drawn into pro-Israel relations that undermined SA’s official position on Palestine.

He referred in particular to Dalindyebo’s interactions with Israeli representatives and described them as inconsistent with the country’s foreign policy stance.

The February 11 gathering is expected to draw representatives from political movements, faith-based groups, civil society organisations and traditional leaders.

The dispute has further highlighted tensions between Dalindyebo and several political figures, including Eastern Cape ANC chair Oscar Mabuyane and EFF leader Julius Malema.

Responding to Mandla’s comments, Dalindyebo defended his engagements with Israeli officials, arguing that practical support for service delivery in the Eastern Cape should not be politicised.

“If Nkosi Zwelivelile wants to fight the aid from Israel then he must provide the Eastern Cape with that water,” the king said.

“If he can’t, then he must allow those who can to do it.”

Dalindyebo recently accompanied Israeli officials to Mthatha General Hospital, Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital and Walter Sisulu University without the involvement of the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) or the Eastern Cape government.

He claimed the expulsion of Israeli diplomat Ariel Seidman was intended to block promised assistance to the province.

Mandla, however, welcomed the diplomat’s removal.

Dalindyebo has also argued that traditional leaders were not legally restricted from engaging in international relations.

“As royalty, we have no law that restricts us from any international interaction or bilateral relations with any country,” he said.

The issue has sparked wider debate among traditional leaders about government protocols and the role of traditional authorities in international engagement.

AmaMpondo leader Nkosi Mlimandlela Ndamase said traditional leaders were often sidelined in diplomatic matters.

“When foreign royals visit SA, not even a courtesy invitation is extended to our own kings,” Ndamase said.

“Yet when our kings seek to travel, it becomes a bureaucratic crisis.”

He pointed to recent overseas visits by other monarchs which he said had received little government support.

Ndamase said a national dialogue among traditional leaders was planned for March to reflect on their role in governance and international relations.

National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders deputy chair Nkosi Langa Mavuso said the government had failed to adequately support traditional leadership structures.

“Seventy-two traditional leaders have been killed and the SAPS refuses to provide protection, saying there is no policy,” he said.

“It is concerning that traditional leaders are not taken seriously.”

Another traditional leader, Nkosi Jongisilo Pokwana ka Menziwa, said the state should develop a clear protocol governing international engagements involving royalty.

“These contradictions should lead to dialogue so that we can craft a way forward,” he said.

The debate reflects growing friction between sections of traditional leadership and government over authority, recognition and diplomatic roles, with Dalindyebo’s engagements now serving as a focal point for broader concerns about power, accountability and foreign influence.

Daily Dispatch