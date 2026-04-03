ANC defectors spell out why they jumped ship

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The three Buffalo City councillors who jumped ship from the ANC to join the Patriotic Alliance accused the ruling party’s regional leadership of manipulation and interference and said service delivery was being compromised.

In a shocking move, ward councillors Kuhle Ciliza (Ward 1), Pearl Hansen (Ward 10) and proportional representative councillor Graham Lottering tendered their resignation letters to both the party and council on Wednesday.

The disgruntled trio alleged:

Manipulation and interference by the ANC regional leadership in branch general meetings (BGMs) ahead of the party’s Dr WB Rubusana elective regional conference in December;

The employment of people from other wards on municipal projects in one ward without proper consultation;

The marginalisation of coloured women in council structures; and

Compromised service delivery.

Later on Wednesday, they were paraded as new PA members by party president Gayton McKenzie, who used an hour-long Facebook Live appearance to welcome them.

Hansen and Lottering confirmed their resignations on Thursday, but Ciliza could not be reached because she was flying from Durban, where they had met McKenzie, provincial PA secretary Stacey Gosling and the party’s leader in the Bhisho legislature, Tiphany Harmse.

Lottering is a former member of Princess Faku’s mayoral committee for sport and community development.

He was recently axed from the mayoral committee amid factional differences, and replaced by Amanda Ralasi, after surviving two previous attempts by Faku to remove him.

An ANC insider said on Thursday all three defectors had at some point found themselves at loggerheads with Faku.

The source said their differences with Faku, who doubles as ANC regional chair, was one of the reasons they had left the ANC.

A few months ago, Hansen led an unsuccessful attempt in the council to push for a vote of no confidence in Faku.

Ciliza had been vocal in many voice notes on social media in recent months about her alleged differences with Faku over poor service delivery in her ward.

“The interference of regional leadership in BGMs undermined branch democracy and processes

In his letter of resignation, seen by the Dispatch, Lottering said he was leaving “with a heavy heart”, adding that he had “never imagined that the day would come where I would part ways with the organisation that shaped my political life”.

He wrote: “For years, I served the ANC with unwavering loyalty, pride and dedication. I have served the ANC selflessly and with honour …

“I poured my life, my time and everything I had into the movement because I believed wholeheartedly in its mission and its people.

“However, the treatment and disrespect I have experienced in recent years have left me deeply disillusioned.

“The interference of regional leadership in BGMs undermined branch democracy and processes.

“Furthermore, my experience as an ANC deployee in the BCM council, where I was removed from the MMC position and replaced in a manner that disregarded both merit and dignity, was deeply hurtful and humiliating.”

He told the Dispatch he had now “reached a point where I must choose personal dignity and self-respect”.

In her letter, Hansen said her decision to leave the ANC “has not been taken lightly”.

She said as a ward councillor for the past four years, she had been deployed with the intention of serving her community with integrity, fairness and dedication.

“However, over time, a number of serious concerns have arisen, which have made it increasingly difficult for me to effectively carry out my responsibilities and to continue serving in good conscience.”

She said she had been concerned that “certain councillors” had been allowed to employ people on projects within her ward, instead of residents of the ward.

“This practice undermines fairness, transparency and the principles of equitable development.”

The fact that Faku had failed to address her formal complaints “has led me to conclude there is a lack of support and impartiality”.

She also referred to “a level of bias” that had hindered her ability to advocate effectively for her constituents.

A persistent lack of service delivery in Ward 10 was also a factor.

“It has become apparent that resources and services are disproportionately allocated to wards perceived to be aligned with a particular faction supporting the executive mayor.”

She added: “Lastly, as a coloured woman, I have experienced what I perceive to be marginalisation within council structures …

“It [is] evident that my voice and the concerns of the community I represent are not given the importance they deserve.”

Council speaker Humphrey Maxegwana said he had heard about the resignations on social media but had not yet received the formal resignation letters.

Faku did not respond to calls on Thursday.

Maxegwana said the ANC would now write to the Electoral Commission (IEC) to inform it of the resignations of the two ward councillors before vacancies could be declared and by-elections held.

Eastern Cape ANC secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi and council chief whip Sangweni Matwele could not be reached for comment.

The party’s regional secretary, Anele Lizo, confirmed receiving the councillors’ resignation letters and said the ANC was not surprised by their move.

“There were allegations about them leaving as early as last week, when we heard rumours that one of them was recruiting our members to leave and join a new party with them.

“When asked, they initially denied it, but we are not surprised by such conduct, as two of them were the ones that were behind the failed vote of no confidence against our mayor a few months ago.

“We had been wanting to have a meeting with them, but they were not taking my calls,” Lizo said.

He said the ANC could not celebrate when losing even one member or a single vote, “but there is nothing we can do about it”.

Welcoming the trio, the PA’s Gosling said: “This is more than a political move; it is a decision rooted in a desire to bring real change to our people …

“Their courage to step forward and align with a party focused on service, accountability and delivery speaks volumes.

“For the PA, this is a strong affirmation that our message is resonating where it matters most, on the ground, in communities, with the people.”

Harmse said the trio’s decision “reflects the visible growth of our party and the confidence leaders are placing in our mission”.

“The PA is becoming the evident alternative for all people regardless of the colour of your skin.

“The communities of BCM deserve leadership that will take their needs seriously.

“As we approach the local government elections, this development strengthens our structures on the ground.

“It is a clear sign that the PA’s presence in communities is translating into real political momentum.”

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