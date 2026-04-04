Eastern Cape man stabbed to death in Good Friday brawl outside tavern

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The stabbing victim was declared dead on arrival at hospital. Stock image

A 23-year-old Eastern Cape man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing after a scuffle outside a tavern.

The incident happened in Keiskammahoek on Good Friday at about 8.30pm.

“It is alleged that two men were fighting outside the tavern at the Endlovini administrative area in Keiskammmahoek,” police spokesperson Capt Majola Nkohli said.

“The fight allegedly escalated to a fatal stabbing, with the victim sustaining stab wounds to the chest.”

The 32-year-old victim was declared dead on arrival at the nearby hospital.

“The suspect was traced and subsequently apprehended by the police after fleeing the scene,” Nkohli said.

The suspect is due to appear in the Keiskammahoek magistrate’s court on Tuesday on a charge of murder.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch