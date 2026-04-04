Eastern Cape man,78, killed in alleged love triangle drama on Good Friday

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The suspect is due to appear in court on Tuesday on a murder charge. Stock photo.

A 78-year-old Eastern man has been killed, allegedly by a 59-year-old suspect, in an attack believed to have been triggered by a love triangle.

The incident occurred at Mthozela locality in Qumbu on Good Friday night at about 8pm.

“The 78-year-old man was allegedly assaulted and stabbed to death by a jealous 59-year-old man who found his 65-year-old female lover in the company of the deceased,” police spokesperson Capt Welile Matyolo said.

“The 78-year-old man was allegedly in his homestead in the company of his ex-girlfriend,65, and they were drinking alcoholic beverages, when the occasion was spoilt by the arrival of the woman’s boyfriend, 59.

“It is further said that the 59-year-old man without any provocation assaulted the victim, 78, with a stick and then stabbed him several times in the upper body.”

The victim died at the scene.

The suspect, who was arrested on the scene, is due to appear in the Qumbu magistrate’s court on Tuesday on a murder charge.

OR Tambo district commissioner Maj-Gen Norman Modishana condemned the fatal stabbing.

“It is unsettling when such heinous acts happen among the elderly,” he said.

“We expect the elderly to amicably resolve their issues through negotiations but not to resort to violence.”

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