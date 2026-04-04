Eastern Cape road safety operations net more than 130 for drunk driving

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Drunk driving operations have been ramped up in the Eastern Cape in line with the Easter Arrive Alive campaign. Stock photo.

More than 130 motorists have been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in the Eastern Cape, the provincial transport department said on Saturday.

The arrests were carried out since the launch of the Easter Arrive Alive campaign on Tuesday.

Provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the department will continue stepping up its road safety operations.

“Most of these arrests were recorded between Thursday and Friday night,” he said.

“Alarmingly, these numbers are expected to rise as operations continue to Sunday night.”

Drunk driving operations have been ramped up in towns and cities since Friday night, continuing into the early hours.

“The Eastern Cape’s major corridors, linking the province with key economic hubs and neighbouring provinces, will again come under the spotlight starting from Sunday, as holidaymakers, worshippers and sports fans return from Easter weekend activities,” Binqose said.

“The province will deploy resources from midnight along key routes, including the N6 linking the Eastern Cape to inland provinces such as Gauteng, the N2 and R61 connecting to the Western Cape, as well as the eastern N2 towards KwaZulu-Natal.

“Road safety operations will be conducted across the province, with some running simultaneously along major corridors, while others will take place at varying times from Sunday morning into the early hours of Monday.”

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