Joint army and police operation nets four in gang- and drug-related cases in Gqeberha

A joint operation between the SAPS and the army resulted in four gang and drug-related arrests in Gqeberha on Friday.
Police said three search warrants were executed in the Gelvandale area, resulting in one arrest for possession of Mandrax.
A suspect tracing operation conducted by the provincial SAPS anti-gang unit combat team, the army, and the Gelvandale SAPS crime prevention unit in Hellenvale located three suspects. They were detained on murder and abduction charges, and a Ford Bantam bakkie was seized.
Police said operations will continue in identified hotspots.
TimesLIVE
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