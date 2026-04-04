Joint army and police operation nets four in gang- and drug-related cases in Gqeberha

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A joint police and army operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects on drugs- and gang-related charges in Gqeberha on Friday.

A joint operation between the SAPS and the army resulted in four gang and drug-related arrests in Gqeberha on Friday.

Police said three search warrants were executed in the Gelvandale area, resulting in one arrest for possession of Mandrax.

A suspect tracing operation conducted by the provincial SAPS anti-gang unit combat team, the army, and the Gelvandale SAPS crime prevention unit in Hellenvale located three suspects. They were detained on murder and abduction charges, and a Ford Bantam bakkie was seized.

Police said operations will continue in identified hotspots.

TimesLIVE