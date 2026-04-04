Masemola backs new Eastern Cape police chief Ncata

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February 06, 2026.National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS),General Fannie Masemola briefs the media on the successes achieved by SAPS safer Festive Season Operations and on matters relating to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry held at the Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has backed newly appointed Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata, saying he’s got the experience to tackle the province’s crime challenges.

Masemola announced Ncata’s appointment at the provincial police headquarters in Zwelitsha, Qonce, this week, alongside premier Oscar Mabuyane and community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha.

Ncata, who joined the SAPS in 1995, takes the reins from acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Thandiswa Kupiso, who held the fort after previous commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene retired in February 2025 after 40 years in the service.

With 31 years in the service, having worked in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape, where he mostly dealt with areas facing gang violence, Masemola believes Ncata has what it takes.

“You assume this responsibility at a critical time where the Eastern Cape is battling serious and violent crime,” Masemola said, speaking at Ncata’s unveiling this week.

“Given your experience, your credentials, and your deep understanding of the operational environment, I have full confidence in your ability to lead the SAPS in this province.

“With your experience as a seasoned operational commander, I am confident in your ability to provide strong strategic direction and sound judgement — particularly at a time when crime patterns are evolving and organised crime continues to rear its head in the Eastern Cape.

“I trust you to deal decisively with challenges mainly experienced by this province, such as your gang violence, murders, insurance murders, and other serious and violent crimes.”

New Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata. (Supplied)

Ncata’s priorities include serious crimes such as murders, extortion and stock theft, with hotspots such as Nelson Mandela Bay and the OR Tambo district on the radar.

He made it clear he is up for the challenge, and Masemola urged him to work closely with communities and police forums.

Ncata, who served as Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner before his appointment, was born and bred in Kwazakhele in Gqeberha.

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