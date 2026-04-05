Manhunt after eight detainees escape from Eastern Cape police cells

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Mpisekhaya Goboza, one of the escapees.

Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt after eight detainees escaped from police station cells.

The detainees escaped from the Afsondering police station cells in Maluti on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana confirmed police are investigating a case of escaping from lawful custody against the eight escapees.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are forming part of the investigation,” she said.

The escapees are: Asiphe Yawu, Abraham Gobozi, Kwanele Mzala, Siphelele Mkhulisi, Thabo Nana, Siphelele Nondolo, Anele Ludidi, and Sinethemba Mazendala.

Gantana said a separate case of aiding and abetting was also opened for investigation to determine if the escape was facilitated by others.

Police appealed to members of the public who may have information that could assist in the investigation or help locate the escapees to contact the investigating team directly: Sgt Matabane on 076-342-4033 or Const Mantelefu on 073-109-7962.

Alternatively, information can be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the MySAPS App.

“Members of the public are cautioned not to apprehend the escapees themselves as they are dangerous criminals,” Gantana said.

“All information will be treated confidentially.“

Thabo Nana (Supplied)

Siphesihle Nondolo (Supplied)

Anele Ludidi (Supplied)

Asiphe Yawu (Supplied)

Sinethemba Mazendala. (Supplied)

Kwanele Mzala. (Supplied)

Siphelele Mkhulisi. (Supplied)

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