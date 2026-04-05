KuGompo City principal arrested for Zovuyo Mbana’s murder could be fired

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Businesswoman Zovuyo Mbana, who was found murdered on Monday.

A KuGompo City school principal arrested for the brutal murder of businesswoman Zovuyo Mbana could lose his job as the Eastern Cape education department weighs its legal options, including termination of his contract of employment.

Education MEC Fundile Gade revealed this on Sunday evening, saying the department is monitoring the legal and court developments closely.

School principal and church pastor George Jude Plaatjies and three co-accused have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to police, the suspected mastermind allegedly paid Mbana’s killers about R11,000.

Plaatjies, Temoso Manemela, Aviwe Jilingise, and Gladys Rethablile Ramodi appeared in the city’s magistrate’s court on Thursday, facing charges of murder, conspiracy to murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The murder sent shockwaves through the province.

Mbana, who co-owned a salon with Ramodi, was last seen leaving Malcomess Park in Southernwood with a colleague, according to police.

She was found dead on Monday alongside the N6 near Kwetyana village, close to KuGompo City.

Gade condemned the brutal killing of Mbana, who was allegedly kidnapped and strangled before her body was set alight and dumped.

He said he was shocked to “learn of the alleged ruthless killing of a young lady by our employee, who is both a man of the cloth and a teacher at the same time”.

The MEC said he was taking the gender-based violence allegations very seriously.

He was “therefore expediting an urgent labour relations recourse, including weighing the most appropriate legal option to deal with the situation”.

“As the department, we shall continue to observe the court processes on the granting of bail going forward,” Gade said.

“If a bail application is refused by the court, then we are going to stop the salary and immediately invoke processes that will lead to termination of [his] employment contract.”

Gade sent his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends.

Daily Dispatch