Public’s help sought in tracing missing Eastern Cape woman,76

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Nokeilands Saliwa was last seen on Christmas Eve in 2025.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 76-year-old Eastern Cape woman.

Nokeilands Saliwa was reported missing on Christmas Day in 2025.

She was last seen on Christmas Eve at Keilands Village in Bolo in Stutterheim.

“At the time of her disappearance, Saliwa was wearing a brown jersey, a brown apron, black-and-red takkies, a light blue scarf and a cream doek (headwrap),” police spokesperson Capt Majola Nkohli said.

Police appealed to anyone with information that could assist in their investigation to contact the investigating officer Det W/O Siphokazi Peter on 082-529-3600. All information will be treated confidentially.

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