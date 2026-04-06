14-year-old boy killed while driving ‘drunk’ father

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A boy, 14, allegedly died after losing control of his father's vehicle in KwaMashu, KZN, on Sunday.

A 14-year-old boy died when he overturned his father’s car several times.

His father was his passenger and had allegedly been drunk when the boy took over the wheel on the M25 in KwaMashu, KZN, on Sunday.

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) were dispatched after their operations centre was inundated with calls from members of the public reporting a serious motor vehicle accident.

“On arrival at approximately 3:59pm, Reaction Officers found that a blue Toyota Corolla Quest had overturned multiple times. It is alleged that the 14-year-old was driving the vehicle in the eastbound lane when he failed to negotiate a bend, causing the vehicle to veer onto the verge on the extreme right before rolling several times,” said RUSA.

The vehicle came to a stop on all four wheels in the opposite lane, facing the westbound direction.

“It was established that the boy’s father was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the incident. The father was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, which resulted in the minor operating the vehicle,” said RUSA.

Paramedics assessed the boy who was ejected from the vehicle and was declared dead on the scene.

The father was handed over to police for further investigation.

Sowetan