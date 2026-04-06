BCM mayor vows to remove “Igbo king”, close infamous night club California

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Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku has vowed to remove the “Igbo king” and shut down the infamous California drinking establishment in KuGompo City.

Faku announced plans to gather thousands of women for a peaceful march on Friday to take a stand and remove the reported “king” and act against drug dens, with California, which is alleged to be the city’s crime hotspot, apparently set to be closed.

The planned march comes hot on the heels of a violent protest last week, which was fuelled by the reported coronation of the Nigerian “king”.

Ten cars and several buildings were damaged during the unrest.

Faku announced the upcoming peaceful march in a poster shared by the metro on social media on Monday evening.

“We will gather thousands of women and remove that ‘king’ out of our city and close down California peacefully just like the generation of 1956 [the famous march led by women to Pretoria in protest against the apartheid regime],” Faku said in the poster.

According to the poster, the march will address community concerns and call for action regarding the closure of California in Park Street, North End.

It is also expected to tackle strengthening of law enforcement and community partnerships and “promote safe, lawful and inclusive communities”.

The metro is set to release more details soon.

Senior community policing forum (CPF) leader Ludumo Salman, who has been vocal over the years about the push to close California, has welcomed the pending mass action.

“I appreciate the effort or the thought of addressing our nightmare all these past years since it became apparent what California was [allegedly] all about,” Salman said.

“It’s better a late effort from our executive mayor than no effort at all.

“Since 2014, when I became the local CPF chair in Duncan Village, we have preached about [alleged] drug abuse and trafficking from California.

“My only disappointment is the role played by police … what action plan do they have for the place?

“The recent [R19m] drug bust at the beachfront is alleged to be a drug lord from the same California [this could not be confirmed on Monday].

“This place is feeding on the moral fibre of the community, having killed the future of this country.”

Salman’s sentiments on alleged police inaction had been echoed by social media users.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana was unable to respond immediately.

The management of the establishment could not be reached for comment.

The march is scheduled to start at 9am at Jan Smuts Stadium, with participants making their way to California.

(Supplied)

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