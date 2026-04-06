EC man arrested for unlicensed firearm after alleged domestic violence

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The suspect is due to appear in the Mthatha magistrate’s court on Tuesday on a charge of unlawful possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Police in the Eastern Cape seized an unlicensed firearm after a domestic violence complaint at the weekend.

Crime Prevention members nabbed a 29-year-old man in Mthatha’s Chris Hani Park on Saturday at about 10pm for possession of an unlicensed 9mm pistol with an intact serial number and no ammunition.

“Police were conducting their normal patrol duties in Chris Hani Park when they were stopped by a female victim who reported that she was assaulted by her boyfriend and that he also had an unlicensed firearm,” police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo said.

“Police swiftly responded and recovered a 9mm Norinco pistol without ammunition from the 29-year-old suspect and arrested him on the spot as he had no legal proof of ownership.”

The suspect is due to appear in the Mthatha magistrate’s court on Tuesday on a charge of unlawful possession of an unlicensed firearm.

“The assault charge, which stems from a domestic-related matter, is proceeding separately,” Matyolo said.

OR Tambo district commissioner Major-General Norman Modishana lauded the police for their swift action in responding to the complaint.

Modishana also called on the community to report without delay any crime-related incidents, including the unlawful possession of unlicensed firearms, to avoid further danger.

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